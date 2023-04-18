The average gas prices in Custer County have climbed to $3.34 per gallon over the last week, an increase of 13 cents per gallon.
In the state of Montana the average gas price has risen 21 cents over the last week to $3.42 per gallon.
This information is according to a survey done by GasBuddy of 615 stations in the state.
The high gas price average for a county is in Powder River County where the average gas price is currently $3.70 per gallon. In comparison, Sweet Grass County has the lowest average gas prices in the state at $3.19 per gallon.
The average gas prices in some of the surrounding counties to Custer include Prairie County at $3.51 per gallon; Garfield County at $3.61 per gallon; McCone County at $3.65 per gallon; Rosebud County at $3.55 per gallon; Carter County at $3.69 per gallon; Fallon County at $3.70 per gallon; and Wibaux County at $3.59 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy, the cheapest individual gas station in Montana is at $3.21 per gallon as of yesterday, while the most expensive is at $3.89. This is a difference of 68 cents per gallon.
In the nation, the average price for gas is at $3.65 per gallon, up eight cents from last week. The national average is up 22.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 41.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. These numbers are according to data compiled by GasBuddy from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price for diesel in the country is currently at $4.15 per gallon, remaining steady from last week.
Historical gasoline prices in Montana and the national average going back ten years:
— April 17, 2022: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $4.06/g)
— April 17, 2021: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
— April 17, 2020: $1.86/g (U.S. Average: $1.79/g)
— April 17, 2019: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)
— April 17, 2018: $2.63/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
— April 17, 2017: $2.34/g (U.S. Average: $2.41/g)
— April 17, 2016: $1.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.11/g)
— April 17, 2015: $2.30/g (U.S. Average: $2.43/g)
— April 17, 2014: $3.31/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)
— April 17, 2013: $3.34/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
Current gas price averages for states around Montana include North Dakota at $3.52 per gallon; South Dakota both at $3.55 per gallon; Wyoming, $3.43 per gallon; Idaho, $3.61 per gallon.
"With oil prices touching their highest level of 2023 at nearly $83 per barrel, the national average price of gasoline has continued to inch higher, with 45 of the nation's 50 states seeing prices rise over the last week. While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "With the Northeast making the final step in the transition to summer gasoline this week, states in that region should expect a sharp rise in gasoline prices over the next week or two. Every other region has already seen the final step in the transition occur, so while other areas will see prices continue to slowly rise, the Northeast is likely to see a pretty hefty jump of 15-40 cents per gallon soon. Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we're likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data. GasBuddy’s survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country.