Gas prices

The current gas prices are displayed on a sign outside of Town Pump on Haynes Ave.

 Derrick Calhoun

The average gas prices in Custer County have climbed to $3.34 per gallon over the last week, an increase of 13 cents per gallon.

In the state of Montana the average gas price has risen 21 cents over the last week to $3.42 per gallon.