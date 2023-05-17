Graphic

Custer and Rosebud County residents who are entering the Montana Meth Project’s Paint the State 2023 art contest will now compete for cash prizes.

According to a press release, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation donated the money to be used as prizes. The cash prizes total more than $100,000, including three $10,000 grand prizes that will be awarded to top submissions. One winner could win up to $20,000.