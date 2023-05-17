Custer and Rosebud County residents who are entering the Montana Meth Project’s Paint the State 2023 art contest will now compete for cash prizes.
According to a press release, the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation donated the money to be used as prizes. The cash prizes total more than $100,000, including three $10,000 grand prizes that will be awarded to top submissions. One winner could win up to $20,000.
The contest is for anyone 13-years-old or older. They must create a monument sized original art work inspired by drug-free lives, while incorporating the “Not Even Once” message.
Teens in Custer and Rosebud Counties will compete in the Southeast Montana division and adults will compete statewide.
For more information or to register, go to PaintTheState.org. Registration must be done by May 31 and artwork must be installed by June 30 within state boundaries. The contest is open to individual and group entries. Businesses and landowners interested in offering public locations for art installations or donating supplies can email info@montanameth.org.
“We are proud to champion this program in promoting drug-free lives,” said Mike Halligan, executive director of the Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation in a press release. “As the drug epidemic threatens the futures of our youth, families and communities, we encourage all Montanans to engage in Paint the State. Create an entry, offer a location for an art installation or donate supplies. We can all contribute and make a difference.”
There are 45 cash prizes. Teen entries will compete for three statewide prizes at $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 as well as 30 additional prizes ranging from $3,000 to $500 in six regional competitions. Adults will compete statewide for eight prizes spanning from $10,000 to $500. Additionally, all entries will compete through public online voting for three People’s Choice Awards including the People’s Choice Grand Prize of $10,000.
Judging and online voting will take place over the summer.