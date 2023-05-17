Cowdog Training

Laura Stimatze will hold a cowdog training in Ekalaka on June 10-11.

Laura Stimatze of Owasso, OK will be hosting an all breed all levels cowdog clinic in Ekalaka at their rodeo arena June 10-11.

The training will depend on what level the dogs are. It can cover basic directions to learning how to not spook cattle. Stimatze uses both sheep and cattle in her training. Sheep can be helpful as there is a lesser chance of injury.

