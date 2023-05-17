Laura Stimatze of Owasso, OK will be hosting an all breed all levels cowdog clinic in Ekalaka at their rodeo arena June 10-11.
The training will depend on what level the dogs are. It can cover basic directions to learning how to not spook cattle. Stimatze uses both sheep and cattle in her training. Sheep can be helpful as there is a lesser chance of injury.
There is a cost to attend the class. For more information on the class or to reserve a spot contact Stimatze at 620-546-3737.
Stimatze is a native Kansas rancher who has been working and training dogs most of her life. She is currently in Oklahoma training dogs full time.
When not training dogs, Laura and her husband Joe have 200 head of Angus cows and grow various feed and crops.
Her dad trained dogs for many years while Laura was growing up. When she was 14, her got her first Border Collie, Kip. Kip worked for Laura for 15 years.
The family was introduced to cow bred Border Collie lines by LR Alexander and Tony McCallum. Stimatze found that these dogs were a short haired, long-legged dog, that was as tough as a heeler and easy train.
From Alexander and McCallum’s dog lines the Stimatze working cowdogs evolved. She started with a few dogs from each line and bred those dogs, choosing to bring in no other outside dogs for nearly 20 years.
The couple raise a few litters of pups a year. They train a few outside dogs each year and travel to put on dog training clinics.