The board of the Miles City Convent Keepers met at noon, Tuesday, January 26, 2023 for their monthly meeting at the Convent Keepers Community Center. The meeting had been postponed from the previous week due to weather.
President Amorette Allison called the meeting to order and lead the opening prayer. The minutes from the previous meeting were read and accepted with five corrections. Doug Melton moved the minutes be accepted as corrected with Denise Hartse providing the second. The correct minutes will be filed.
Due to the illness of the treasurer, there was no treasurer’s report. Last month’s was the year end report and there was little change.
However, Moore noted that treasurer Kathryn Kellogg has requested that a motion be formally passed permitting the signatories of the checking account be granted permission to transfer funds within the Convent Keeper’s accounts.
Amorette Allison made the motion that the President, Secretary, and Executive Director be added to the Treasurer as persons authorized to transfer funds between Convent Keeper’s accounts, from the CD to the checking, for example. The transfers must be made between existing Convent Keepers accounts. Denise Hartse seconded the motion and it was accepted unanimously. Actual expenditures will still require two signatures.
Executive Director Sharon Moore reported that the clean up the crumbling horse hair plaster in the basement was delayed until March. Store merchandise will have to be moved and protected prior to the clean-up.
The store hours have been re-adjusted to 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday. More volunteers are needed for store operation and general cleaning. Volunteers need to be able to be covered by RSVP insurance and should be over 55.
Moore will be contacting 406 Signs to see about an additional but smaller sign for the Old West Photography for the front of the building. Everyone was very pleased with the new Convent Keepers Community Center sign. Moore hopes the Old West Photography sign will remind people to make appointments for photographs. Funding will either come from what was left over in the sign fund or the general fund.
Moore updated members on the meeting with Randy Hafer of High Plains Architects and a fundraising consultant. To further this, Moore handed out a list of “purposes” of the organization. The Board will discuss next month how to fine-tune the narrative of the history of the organization, it’s purposes and goals in the future, for fundraising.
Shannon Holmen stated that she thought we should do more to
promote the building as a space for smaller, more intimate wedding, bridal and baby showers, baptisms, and similar events. Moore mentioned that she would like to promote the building as a convenient space for large wedding parties to dress and prepare for the wedding. This worked well for a large wedding recently, with room for dressing, hair and make-up, etc.
The group will also discuss how we want to approach fundraising for larger projects. Should we try to do all the major improvements repairs at once or break it into porches, windows, electrics, etc.?
Discussions will continue at future meetings.
Moore discussed plans to add gravel to the unpaved portion of the parking lot, which has gotten very muddy again. Holmen suggested possible solutions. Bids will be sought so that funds can be allocated or grants applied for.
An election for vacant officers was held. Doug Melton was nominated by Holmen for vice president with Hartse providing the second. He accepted the nomination and was voted in unanimously. Due to her history in taking notes and writing minutes for publication, Hartse nominated and Moore seconded that Allison continue as both president and recording secretary and the group approved by voice vote.
In a discussion of future board members, it was discussed the people with more knowledge in fundraising be contacted, consulted and possibly invited to join the board, as well as contractors who have experience in construction.
Holmen also suggested a new fundraiser for the group — a large Christmas concert such as was done in the past. The person who arranged it has since given up the project and Holmen thought the Convent Keepers could sponsor a large concert, held off-site, as a fundraiser in early December. Allison asked Holmen to put together a formal proposal for the March meeting. This would be held off-site, which would be new for the group.
Hartse made the motion for adjournment, which was second by Melton and the group adjourned at one o’clock.