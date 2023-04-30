Convent

The Convent Keepers met on April 18 for their monthly meeting.

 Photo Courtesy Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce

The Convent Keepers met at noon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in conference room 2 in the Convent Keepers Community Center. The meeting was called to order by President Amorette Allison. Copies of the minutes were handed to members. Denise Hartse made the motion to accept the minutes with Kate Koughan seconding the motion.

Kathryn Kellogg gave members copies of the treasurer’s report and noted that more funds have been moved from the checking account into the big project fund. The minutes were approved for filing for audit.