The Convent Keepers met at noon on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in conference room 2 in the Convent Keepers Community Center. The meeting was called to order by President Amorette Allison. Copies of the minutes were handed to members. Denise Hartse made the motion to accept the minutes with Kate Koughan seconding the motion.
Kathryn Kellogg gave members copies of the treasurer’s report and noted that more funds have been moved from the checking account into the big project fund. The minutes were approved for filing for audit.
Executive Director Sharon Moore said she had taken Old West photos for a family with three kids on Sunday and had gotten a number of really good pictures. The family was happy to have the photos used to promote the service.
Montana Warriors on the Water is now a renter, occupying the upstairs dining room.
Sales at the Thrift Store continue strong, with several $100 days recently.
A bid has not yet been received on graveling the side parking area next to the Sacred Heart Parish Center but, after discussion, it was agreed that plain gravel was preferred to scoria. Scoria is attractive but with kids running around, it was decided gravel was better.
The next discussion centered around how to make the windows in the building more air tight. Complete replacement is not realistic with the cost of large, custom wood windows more than the can be reasonably afforded.
President Allison, who was the City Historic Preservation Officer, said a number of sources say that making sure the putty is intact and the windows are repaired where needed, combined with a storm window, is as good as replacing windows and not only much less expensive, retains the historic integrity of the building.
Director Moore has ordered a “test” storm window for one of the smaller basement level windows. She has also received rough estimates of the cost of storms for the entire building, one side at a time.
There was discussion of an internet site that has interior storm windows, which is also a possibility. Some of the windows should be able to be opened but some could be permanently sealed. Further investigation is warranted.
Moore is also seeking bids from area painters to paint the trim around the windows, again, a side at a time. The dormers are problematic because of their height off the ground. Moore hopes to apply for a grant to the Allen Foundation for at least some of the window trim painting.
There was some discussion of how to restore the east porch. Restoring to its original open appearance would mean losing the interior
space we currently use. That will be discussed later. Some work is definitely needed but work is needed in lots of places.