Convent

The board of the Convent Keepers met at noon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Convent Keepers Community Center. The meeting opened with a prayer, then the minutes from the previous meeting were read and corrected before being accepted.

Kathryn Kellogg gave the treasurer’s report. She said the checking account is down slightly because she is transferring more money to the project fund and large repair fund.