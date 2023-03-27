The board of the Convent Keepers met at noon on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at the Convent Keepers Community Center. The meeting opened with a prayer, then the minutes from the previous meeting were read and corrected before being accepted.
Kathryn Kellogg gave the treasurer’s report. She said the checking account is down slightly because she is transferring more money to the project fund and large repair fund.
Director Sharon Moore gave a report on the removal of the loose horse hair plaster in the basement from around the boiler room. After consulting with Nate Jewell, the mason who has been working on the brickwork on the building, who did some repointing and examined the walls, and Chad Sutter, who has been consulting on the building for some time, it was decided to leave the brick exposed as it for the time being so any moisture that was in the brick can dry.
The moisture from the boiler caused the wall damage but it wasn’t as bad as expected. There are issues with walls in the boiler room where old chimneys and water points exit and enter but they are not structural to the building. There will be further research. Moore noted it is “not an easy fix” but will take time and expertise.
Still, the basement looks much better and now we know the damage covered by the old plaster is less than anticipated. The walls are not structural to the building.
Because of the repair work, the Thrift Store was closed a few days and only partially opened all week, which will no doubt show in next month’s treasurer’s report. The tagging guns need repair, which President Amorette Allison will do, and Moore purchased another type of plastic tagging system to use.
Moore took family photos for the Old West Photography studio in the building. She also reorganized the “saloon girl” dresses and has ordered a few where we were short sizes. We have also received a number of “pioneer” dresses to add to the selection. She is also looking for appropriate props for children, such as period type toys.
High school students also rented the building for an hour before the high school prom in order to take photos. Moore did not take those but the mothers did. In the parlor, the girls sat on the Victorian sofas while the boys stood behind for a formal photo, plus individual and couple photos both inside and out.
At the February meeting, Moore passed out a general “purpose” statement to help focus on the narrative for the building to be used in grant applications. Allison scheduled next month’s meeting to focus on the
“purpose” and “mission” portion of the meeting. Other issues, such as how to fund raise for major projects and prioritizing those projects, will be dealt with in coming meetings over the summer. The essential issue is how to “market” the building to grant organizations.
Moore hopes that John Laney or other members of the Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development can join the board for those discussions.
A $1,000 grant was received from Wal-Mart. It may be applied to the brick project. Moore noted we need specific bids for specific projects so we can apply for grants.
Another issue is the windows in the building. She discussed with Kruger Windows the air leakage. He noted that the storm windows that are on the building are not correctly installed, which makes them less effective.
There was a discussion of how to repair the windows or add storms without damaging the historic fabric or appearance of the building. It was agreed that Moore will pick a smaller window for experimenting and get cost estimates and decide how to proceed, making further evaluation after the window is done.
As with the repointing of the bricks, it was discussed doing a “side” of the windows at a time rather than all at once. The large windows, especially on the south side main floor, would be very expensive to replace.
Doug Melton has a contact with an expert from the Forest Service on historic restoration who will be consulted for suggestions.
Shannon Holmen reported she has not had a chance to work on her idea for a fundraising Christmas concert but since it was March, it was agreed she had time. Bryan Holmen also said that he contacted the Muggli brothers to get a cost estimate on putting some gravel on the “side” parking lot where members park for board meetings, which is again very muddy.
After the 12:45 p.m. adjournment, some members of the board went to the basement to see the results of the plaster removal.