The Convent Keepers board met at the Convent Keepers Community Center on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at noon.
After the Call to Order and opening prayer, board members reviewed the minutes of the December meeting, which were accepted after a correction.
Then the year-end treasurer’s report was presented. The report was positive overall with an overall net income up from the previous year, including a positive increase in sales from the Thrift Store. The increases in the Thrift Store income help cover the increase in utilities.
Additional funds have been added to both the project fund and the emergency fund. The emergency fund is maintained so the organization can try to avoid taking out a loan should a major expense, such as the failure of the boiler, occur, as has happened in the past.
Several grants were received this year, including matching funds for the grant applied for to restore the second floor back porch, which also supports the roof. Unfortunately, that grant was not received. Executive Director Sharon Moore will ask grantors if their grants can be held over for two years until the next state grant cycle.
The grant rankings are done by the Department of Commerce, even though it is a grant for historic buildings, the economic development impact receives higher rankings.
Due to a reappraisal, taking into account that the building functions primarily as a non-profit, property taxes are down from last year. As there were no claims against the property insurance, there was also a discount for that.
While interest rates continue too low to add much income, the organization continues to grow funds for restoration and maintenance.
Even the donations received at this year’s Christmas tea were up. Attendance was also up, with the addition of Santa and Mrs. Clause and Frozen princesses to the event.
Rack cards were prepared to help promote both the building and the Milestown Old West Photography. These will be placed at the Chamber of Commerce and local motels. Sets, costumes and accessories have been expanded for more photo opportunities.
A new sign has been purchased that will make clear the difference in hours between when the Thrift Store itself is open and when the building itself is open. Thrift Store hours are being shortened slightly, with opening at 11 on Tuesday through Friday, due to shortage of volunteers.
The remediation of the damaged plaster in the basement is scheduled to take place in February. It was originally planned for January but was postponed because Moore was in Helena testifying before the grant committee during the originally scheduled time.
Because the plaster is old horse hair plaster with no asbestos, the remediation is merely to clean up the dust, which is considerable in walls around the boiler room.
Randy Hafer of High Plains Architects in Billings will be visiting the building Wednesday, Dec. 18, to review the building assessment and make suggestions as he is one of the most qualified historic building architects in the state.
Board members continue to be needed, as well as general volunteers for cleaning and working in the Thrift Store. Moore reminded board members that election of officers will be held at February board meeting.