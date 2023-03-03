Construction on the new addition to the Custer County Fire Hall began on Wednesday.
The new 3,600-square-foot addition is Phase II of the new county fire hall and will be the new home for Custer County Transit. The transit is currently housed at the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
According to new Custer County Transit Supervisor Karl Swartz, the move to a space of their own is great and well needed.
“The transit system has been around for close to four years, and we’ve kind of been using borrowed space at the event center,” Swartz said. “The new addition will be a place for us to call home. More importantly, a place to house the vehicles in a climate controlled space.”
The Custer County Transit’s five-vehicle fleet is currently parked outside of the event center. Swartz added that the fact that they have to currently house their vehicles outdoors in an area with weather that can become very severe has led to maintenance issues.
“Several years ago it was identified by the county commissioners that the transit needs some space, and with funding from the Montana Department of Transportation and matching county funds they were able to fund this addition to the new fire hall,” Swartz said.
The general contractor on the new addition is Miles City’s Jackson Contractor.
According to Custer County Fire Warden Cory Cheguis, they have a few grants that have gone into this project: a $200,000 grant from the coal board, and a $175,000 grant from the United State Department of Agriculture.
Phase I of the fire hall project built the main part of the building and the section on the left of the building that will be utilized by the fire department.
A tentative completion date is late summer of 2023.
