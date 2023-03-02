What’s HappeningBurger Night set for tonight — The VFW will hold a Burger Night from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger, double cheese all served with chips. There will also be a fish sandwich option.
Lenten Fish Fry to be held — The Knights of Columbus will hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry tonight at the Parish Center Hall, 520 N. Montana, from 5:30-7 p.m. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and those six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children. The fish fry will be held every Friday through Lent.
Otium celebrates anniversary — Otium Brewing, 21 S 9th St., is holding a party tomorrow to celebrate their second anniversary from 2-8 p.m. A brand new beer will be released, BBQ sandwiches and chips will be provided free of charge.
VFW to hold breakfast — The VFW to hold breakfast on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the VFW. The menus includes steak and sausage, eggs, hash browns and toast and juice and coffee. Everyone is welcome.
Open skate to be held — Open skate will be held on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the Agri-Sports Complex. Cost to skate is free but skate rental is $5.
Calendar Committee to meet — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will hold a calendar committee meeting on Monday at 3:45 p.m. in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to order and roll roll
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Introduction of guests and visits
4. Calendar committee meeting
Soup & Sew to be held — Soup and Sew will be held Monday at the VFW from 5:30-9 p.m. This is held the first Monday of every month, February through May. For more information call 406-234-1373.
Negotiations meeting to be held — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will hold a negotiations committee meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to order and roll call
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Introduction of guests and visitors
4. Negotiations committee meeting
T&Y Irrigation to hold monthly meeting — The T&Y Irrigation District Monthly Meeting will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the community room at the Custer County Courthouse, 1010 Main St. The agenda is posted at the courthouse.
Family caregiving workshop to be held — AARP of Montana will be holding a virtual family caregiving workshop at the Library of Miles City on Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. Attendees will received free AARP tools and resources like the AARP Montana Family Caregiver Resource Guide and AARP’s Prepare to Care publication. To register call 1-877-926-8300 and ask for the March 9 caregiving workshop. For more information call LaDawn Whiteside at 406-437-2090.
Donations sought for Senior Bash — The Custer County District High School Senior Bash is seeking donations. Those interested in donating by providing food, beverages, prizes or helping with other expenses can contact a committee member or mail in a donation. Donations can be mailed to CCDHS Senior Bash, PO Box 1582, Miles City, MT 59301.
Committee members are:
Sarita Fenner, 406-951-2231
Brandi Gray, 406-853-2898
Brenda Witkowski, 406-853-2051
Jaimie Goff, 406-951-4482
Lisa Wagner, 406-951-0196
Parents of Preschoolers Night to be held — The First Lutheran Church will be holding a Parents of Preschoolers Night on March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church, 512 Cale Ave. All community parents of preschool aged children are invited to join us for an informative event with early childhood experts.
ServSafe class to be held — The Custer County Extension Office will be offering a ServSafe workshop on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register contact the Custer County Extension Office at 406-874-3370 or visit the office at 1010 Main St. Participants must register by March 15. ServSafe is a nationally acclaimed program sponsored by the National Restaurant Association. The eight hour training covers food borne illness and its prevention, safe food handling and more. A certification test is included and is recommended for owners and managers of food service operations.
Congregate MealsSenior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Steak, corn, soup and a banana
Friday — Meatballs, mac ’n cheese, peas, green salad and peaches
Miles City Soup KitchenThe Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch. The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Alfredo Soup
Tuesday — Minestrone
Wednesday — Sloppy Joes
Thursday — Harvest Soup
Friday — Cheeseburger Soup