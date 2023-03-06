What’s HappeningScholarships available at local college —Scholarships are available at Miles Community College. They can be found online at milescc.edu. The deadline is May 17.
Miss Rodeo Montana Gala to be held — The Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala will be held Saturday at the Olive Hotel at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction, live music and dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets contact missrodeomontana2023@gmail.com.
Council on Aging meeting canceled — The Council on Aging meeting that was scheduled for Wednesday has been canceled.
Family caregiving workshop to be held — AARP of Montana will be holding a virtual family caregiving workshop at the Library of Miles City on Thursday from 2-3:30 p.m. Attendees will received free AARP tools and resources like the AARP Montana Family Caregiver Resource Guide and AARP’s Prepare to Care publication. To register call 1-877-926-8300 and ask for the March 9 caregiving workshop. For more information call LaDawn Whiteside at 406-437-2090.
Fire CallsMarch 2: 9:04 a.m., Billings transfer; 5:25 p.m., ambulance call to the 300 block of !-94 Business Loop.
March 4: 7:46 a.m., ambulance call to the 1000 block of S Merriam Ave.
March 5: 9:14 a.m., ambulance call to the 1200 block of Garland St.; 10:22 a.m., flight transfer to Frank Wiley Field; 3:30 p.m., ambulance call to the 500 block of Stephanie Ave.; 5:17 a.m., ambulance call to the 200 block of N Custer; 5:41 a.m., motor vehicle accident on I-94 miles marker 124; 6:34 a.m., ambulance call to the 500 block of Orr.