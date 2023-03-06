What’s HappeningScholarships available at local college —Scholarships are available at Miles Community College. They can be found online at milescc.edu. The deadline is May 17.

Miss Rodeo Montana Gala to be held — The Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala will be held Saturday at the Olive Hotel at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction, live music and dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets contact missrodeomontana2023@gmail.com.