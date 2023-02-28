What’s HappeningPioneers to open playoffs tomorrow — The Miles Community College Pioneers men and women’s basketball teams will be opening their Region XIII playoffs tomorrow. The men enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed and will be hosting No. 5 seed Williston State College at the Centra tomorrow at 7 p.m. The No. 6 seeded Pioneer women will be on the road at No. 3 seed Bismarck State College with tipoff at 4:30 p.m. The home game will not be accepting passes. With wins tomorrow the Pioneers would advance to the semifinals on Saturday in Wahpeton, ND.
Big Sky Rail Authority to meet tomorrow — The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow from 11 am. to 12:30 p.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. To call in to the meeting call 406-272-4824. The conference ID is 224-228 75#.
Family caregiving workshop to be held — AARP of Montana will be holding a virtual family caregiving workshop at the Library of Miles City on March 9 from 2-3:30 p.m. Attendees will received free AARP tools and resources like the AARP Montana Family Caregiver Resource Guide and AARP’s Prepare to Care publication. To register call 1-877-926-8300 and ask for the March 9 caregiving workshop. For more information call LaDawn Whiteside at 406-437-2090.
Donations sought for Senior Bash — The Custer County District High School Senior Bash is seeking donations. Those interested in donating by providing food, beverages, prizes or helping with other expenses can contact a committee member or mail in a donation. Donations can be mailed to CCDHS Senior Bash, PO Box 1582, Miles City, MT 59301.
Mental health center conducting assessment — The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center is conducting a Community Needs Assessment. The assessment will held them get a better understanding of behavioral health needs in Eastern Montana. To take the assessment go to their Facebook page at Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center.
Parents of Preschoolers Night to be held — The First Lutheran Church will be holding a Parents of Preschoolers Night on March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church, 512 Cale Ave. All community parents of preschool aged children are invited to join us for an informative event with early childhood experts.
ServSafe class to be held — The Custer County Extension Office will be offering a ServSafe workshop on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register contact the Custer County Extension Office at 406-874-3370 or visit the office at 1010 Main St. Participants must register by March 15. ServSafe is a nationally acclaimed program sponsored by the National Restaurant Association. The eight hour training covers food borne illness and its prevention, safe food handling and more. A certification test is included and is recommended for owners and managers of food service operations.
