What’s HappeningPioneers to open playoffs tomorrow — The Miles Community College Pioneers men and women’s basketball teams will be opening their Region XIII playoffs tomorrow. The men enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed and will be hosting No. 5 seed Williston State College at the Centra tomorrow at 7 p.m. The No. 6 seeded Pioneer women will be on the road at No. 3 seed Bismarck State College with tipoff at 4:30 p.m. The home game will not be accepting passes. With wins tomorrow the Pioneers would advance to the semifinals on Saturday in Wahpeton, ND.

Big Sky Rail Authority to meet tomorrow — The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority will hold a virtual meeting tomorrow from 11 am. to 12:30 p.m. See agenda and information for joining the meeting virtually at https://www.bigskyrail.org/upcoming-meetings. To call in to the meeting call 406-272-4824. The conference ID is 224-228 75#.