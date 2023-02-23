What’s HappeningVeteran’s coffee social to be held — A veteran’s coffee social will be held tomorrow from 8-9 a.m. at Holy Rosary Healthcare. The event is held to connect veterans with others in the community. This is a monthly community event held the last Friday of every month. For more information contact Chuck Dailey at 406-233-2737 or email charles.dailey@imail2.org.

VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold their Burger Night on Friday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes the choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, double burger and double cheese. All burgers come with chips.