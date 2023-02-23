What’s HappeningVeteran’s coffee social to be held — A veteran’s coffee social will be held tomorrow from 8-9 a.m. at Holy Rosary Healthcare. The event is held to connect veterans with others in the community. This is a monthly community event held the last Friday of every month. For more information contact Chuck Dailey at 406-233-2737 or email charles.dailey@imail2.org.
VFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold their Burger Night on Friday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes the choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, double burger and double cheese. All burgers come with chips.
Farm to School Producer training set — The Farm to School Producer training will be held in four sessions. Sessions one and two will be prerecorded virtual, session three will be virtual on March 1 from 3-5 p.m. and session four will be in-person in Hardin on March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an optional school and producer meetup following the training. Travel support is available. Registration closes Feb. 28. To register go to https://bit.ly/3Q3IMPQ.
Mental health center conducting assessment — The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center is conducting a Community Needs Assessment. The assessment will held them get a better understanding of behavioral health needs in Eastern Montana. To take the assessment go to their Facebook page at Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to hold banquet — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold their 25th Annual Southeast MT Chapter RMEF Banquet on March 4 at the Custer County Event Center. For questions and to get tickets contact Josh at 406-231-4064 or email RMEFTickets@gmail.com.