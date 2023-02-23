What’s HappeningVFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold their Burger Night on tonight from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes the choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, double burger and double cheese. All burgers come with chips.

Brunch to be held Sunday — The Miles City Town & Country Club will hold brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miles City Town & Country Club.