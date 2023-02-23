What’s HappeningVFW to hold Burger Night — The local VFW will hold their Burger Night on tonight from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes the choice of hamburger, cheeseburger, double burger and double cheese. All burgers come with chips.
Brunch to be held Sunday — The Miles City Town & Country Club will hold brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Miles City Town & Country Club.
Insurance committee to meet — The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at noon in the administration board room.
The agenda includes:
1. Call to order
2. Pledge of Allegiance
3. Introduction of guests and visitors
4. Insurance committee meeting
City council to hold special meeting — The City of Miles City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the City Hall conference room.
The agenda includes:
1. Call meeting to order
2. Roll call
3. Discussion on litigation
4. Adjournment
Farm to School Producer training set — The Farm to School Producer training will be held in four sessions. Sessions one and two will be prerecorded virtual, session three will be virtual on March 1 from 3-5 p.m. and session four will be in-person in Hardin on March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an optional school and producer meetup following the training. Travel support is available. Registration closes Feb. 28. To register go to https://bit.ly/3Q3IMPQ.
Mental health center conducting assessment — The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center is conducting a Community Needs Assessment. The assessment will held them get a better understanding of behavioral health needs in Eastern Montana. To take the assessment go to their Facebook page at Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center.
ServSafe class to be held — The Custer County Extension Office will be offering a ServSafe workshop on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register contact the Custer County Extension Office at 406-874-3370 or visit the office at 1010 Main St. Participants must register by March 15. ServSafe is a nationally acclaimed program sponsored by the National Restaurant Association. The eight hour training covers food borne illness and its prevention, safe food handling and more. A certification test is included and is recommended for owners and managers of food service operations.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to hold banquet — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold their 25th Annual Southeast MT Chapter RMEF Banquet on March 4 at the Custer County Event Center. For questions and to get tickets contact Josh at 406-231-4064 or email RMEFTickets@gmail.com.
Congregate MealsSenior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Hamburger Deluxe
Friday — Beef tip and noodles, mixed veggie, green salad and pears
Miles City Soup KitchenThe Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch. The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Anne’s spaghetti and meat sauce
Tuesday — Ham and potatoes