What’s HappeningFarm to School Producer training set — The Farm to School Producer training will be held in four sessions. Sessions one and two will be prerecorded virtual, session three will be virtual on March 1 from 3-5 p.m. and session four will be in-person in Hardin on March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be an optional school and producer meetup following the training. Travel support is available. Registration closes Feb. 28. To register go to https://bit.ly/3Q3IMPQ.
Mental health center conducting assessment — The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center is conducting a Community Needs Assessment. The assessment will held them get a better understanding of behavioral health needs in Eastern Montana. To take the assessment go to their Facebook page at Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center.