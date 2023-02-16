What’s Happening

Daffodils for sale — Broadus Cure for Cancer is taking orders for daffodils. The flowers are $10 for a bunch of 10 and $25 for three bunches. Orders are due by Feb. 28 and will be delivered to Miles City on March 23. To place an order call or text Terri Bird at 406-853-9876 or Mary Wambolt at 406-951-1649.