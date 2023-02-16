What’s Happening
Daffodils for sale — Broadus Cure for Cancer is taking orders for daffodils. The flowers are $10 for a bunch of 10 and $25 for three bunches. Orders are due by Feb. 28 and will be delivered to Miles City on March 23. To place an order call or text Terri Bird at 406-853-9876 or Mary Wambolt at 406-951-1649.
Register for Bowhunter ed class — Bowhunter Education class is set for Feb. 22-25 at the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Office. To register go online at www.fwp.mt.gov under Education Free, in-person course with a field day. Must be at least 10 by first day of class. For more information call 406-234-0926 or email mprell@mt.gov.
Karaoke party set for tonight — A Dolly Parton Karaoke Party is set for tonight from 5-9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge. This event will benefit the Imagination Library of Eastern Montana - Miles City Chapter. Music begin nine minutes for five. There will be karaoke prizes, best costume prizes and a cash bar. Tickets at $9.50 which includes a sloppy jo-lene dinner.
Burger Night to be held — The VFW will be holding a burger night tonight from 5-7 p.m. at the VFW. The menu includes hamburger, cheeseburger, double burger and double cheese. All are served with chips.
Bison Bar holding St. Patty’s Day event — The Bison Bar is holding their annual St. Patrick’s Day tonight from 6 p.m. to midnight. At 6 p.m. there will be a corned beef and cabbage dinner with live music by Time in the Saddle.
Buckaroo Bash set for Saturday — The Miles Community College Rodeo team is holding their annual fundraising event on Saturday at the Custer County Event Center from 6 p.m. to midnight. The Buckaroo Bash will feature live music and dancing, dinner and auctions to support the rodeo team expenses and scholarships. For details and ticket information go to bit.ly/MCCNewsBash.
Brewery to hold cribbage tournament — Otium Brewing is holding a Cribbage Tournament on Sunday from 2-8 p.m. The tournament is double elimination with sign-ups in the taproom.
VFW to hold Sunday Breakfast — The local VFW will hold a Sunday Breakfast on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The menu includes steak and sausage, eggs (made to order), hash browns and toast, juice and coffee.
The library board to meet — The Library Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the library meeting room.
The agenda includes:
Call to order
Call for additions to the Agenda
Comments from the Public
Librarian Report
Trustee replacement discussion
Library Director search discussion
Commissioners meetings canceled — The Custer County Commissioners regular meetings for this week will be canceled. The cancelation is due to the commissioners traveling together and attending the MACo Mid-Winter Conference in Helena.
Congregate Meals
Senior Congregate Meals for anyone more than 60 years of age will be served at the 600 Cafe, 600 Main St. The meals are served on Tuesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-noon. Diners are encouraged to arrive early to be done eating before the noon business crowd arrives. A donation of $4 per meal amount is suggested. All donations are appreciated, are confidential and are not individually recorded. Getting a meal to go is allowed only in rare, temporary circumstances approved by the Council On Aging (COA) staff on duty. Those who need meals brought to the home are encouraged to call COA for details of the Meals on Wheels program. If you cannot finish your meal at the cafe you may take leftovers home, but the 600 Cafe asks that you bring your own container.
The menus for next week follow:
Tuesday — Finger Steaks
Friday — Shrimp Dinner
Miles City Soup Kitchen
The Miles City Soup Kitchen is located in the basement of the First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St., just north of the Mid-Rivers Office and M&H Gas Station. Wholesome, simple lunches are served Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to those in need, for whatever the reason, and to anyone looking for a healthy lunch. The soup kitchen is closed Saturdays, Sundays and some holidays. A modest donation of $5 for a meal is suggested, but not required, to keep the soup kitchen’s doors open. More information is available by calling 406-234-5013.
Anyone can make arrangements to volunteer or to have donations picked up by calling the soup kitchen at 406-234-5013 weekdays from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Checks may be sent to P.O. Box 93, Miles City, MT 59301. All meals are served with bread, salad, a beverage and dessert if available. The menus are subject to change.
The menus for the rest of this week follow:
Monday — Pizza Day
Tuesday — Chicken Stew
Wednesday — Special Guest Chef
Thursday — Shephard’s Pie Soup
Friday — Beef and Barley Soup