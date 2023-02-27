What’s HappeningBarn Players to hold auditions — The Barn Players will hold auditions for “Wait Until Dark” by Fredrick Knott tomorrow from 6-8 p.m. at the Convent Community Center. Performance dates are April 28 and twice on April 29. For questions or to schedule an alternate audition time call or text Bert Pezzarossi at 406-951-0447.

Donations sought for Senior Bash — The Custer County District High School Senior Bash is seeking donations. Those interested in donating by providing food, beverages, prizes or helping with other expenses can contact a committee member or mail in a donation. Donations can be mailed to CCDHS Senior Bash, PO Box 1582, Miles City, MT 59301.