What’s HappeningBarn Players to hold auditions — The Barn Players will hold auditions for “Wait Until Dark” by Fredrick Knott tomorrow from 6-8 p.m. at the Convent Community Center. Performance dates are April 28 and twice on April 29. For questions or to schedule an alternate audition time call or text Bert Pezzarossi at 406-951-0447.
Donations sought for Senior Bash — The Custer County District High School Senior Bash is seeking donations. Those interested in donating by providing food, beverages, prizes or helping with other expenses can contact a committee member or mail in a donation. Donations can be mailed to CCDHS Senior Bash, PO Box 1582, Miles City, MT 59301.
Sarita Fenner, 406-951-2231
Brandi Gray, 406-853-2898
Brenda Witkowski, 406-853-2051
Jaimie Goff, 406-951-4482
Lisa Wagner, 406-951-0196
Mental health center conducting assessment — The Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center is conducting a Community Needs Assessment. The assessment will held them get a better understanding of behavioral health needs in Eastern Montana. To take the assessment go to their Facebook page at Eastern Montana Community Mental Health Center.
Parents of Preschoolers Night to be held — The First Lutheran Church will be holding a Parents of Preschoolers Night on March 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the church, 512 Cale Ave. All community parents of preschool aged children are invited to join us for an informative event with early childhood experts.
ServSafe class to be held — The Custer County Extension Office will be offering a ServSafe workshop on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Miles City Sleep Inn. Pre-registration is required. For more information and to register contact the Custer County Extension Office at 406-874-3370 or visit the office at 1010 Main St. Participants must register by March 15. ServSafe is a nationally acclaimed program sponsored by the National Restaurant Association. The eight hour training covers food borne illness and its prevention, safe food handling and more. A certification test is included and is recommended for owners and managers of food service operations.
Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation to hold banquet — The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation will hold their 25th Annual Southeast MT Chapter RMEF Banquet on Saturday at the Custer County Event Center at 4:30 p.m.. For questions and to get tickets contact Josh at 406-231-4064 or email RMEFTickets@gmail.com.