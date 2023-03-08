What’s HappeningVFW to hold Burger Night — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a burger night on Friday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger and double cheese. Each are served with chips and choice of sides.

Lenten Fish Fry to be held — The Knight of Columbus will hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Parish Center Hall. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and those six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.