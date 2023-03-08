What’s HappeningVFW to hold Burger Night — The local Veterans of Foreign Wars will hold a burger night on Friday from 5-7 p.m. The menu includes hamburgers, cheeseburgers, double burger and double cheese. Each are served with chips and choice of sides.
Lenten Fish Fry to be held — The Knight of Columbus will hold their annual Lenten Fish Fry every Friday through March 31 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Parish Center Hall. Adults are $14, kids 7-12 are $5 and those six and under are free. There is a $30 family charge for parents and minor children.
Scholarships available at local college —Scholarships are available at Miles Community College. They can be found online at milescc.edu. The deadline is May 17.
Miss Rodeo Montana Gala to be held — The Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala will be held Saturday at the Olive Hotel at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction, live music and dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets contact missrodeomontana2023@gmail.com.
CorrectionThe incorrect phone number to call for tickets was listed in yesterday’s page 1 story, “Range Riders Museum to hold annual benefit dinner.” The correct number is 406-234-2890.