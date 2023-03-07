What’s HappeningBingo to be held tomorrow — Miles City Town & Country Club will hold Bingo tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. A dinner of tacos will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be a choice of beef and chicken tacos and taco salad.

Scholarships available at local college —Scholarships are available at Miles Community College. They can be found online at milescc.edu. The deadline is May 17.