What’s HappeningBingo to be held tomorrow — Miles City Town & Country Club will hold Bingo tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. A dinner of tacos will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be a choice of beef and chicken tacos and taco salad.
Scholarships available at local college —Scholarships are available at Miles Community College. They can be found online at milescc.edu. The deadline is May 17.
Library Board to meet — The Miles City Library Board will meet Thursday at 1 p.m. in the library meeting room.
Human Resource Committee to meet — The City of Miles City Human Resource Committee will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. in City Hall.
3. Committee Member Comments
4. Revise, approve, recommend Position Descriptions:
a. Dispatch Director- new
b. City Clerk: additional duties & compensation (Urban Development, Historic Preservation, TIF District)
5. Discuss, Recommend: advertise for Planner Assistant
6. Review, revise, approve:
a. Ordinance # 2-86 designation of City Officers
b. Resolution # 4492 Staff reports to City Council
c. Dispatch Guidelines (new, received from Chief Columbik)
a. Position Description updates finished- end of March
b. Performance evals to Linda: March, April
c. Non-Union staff Wage Matrix Step and COLA recommendations:
d. Other Wage Increase Requests w/ required documents, signatures: to Linda and Committee before May 1, 2023
e. CDL Class B Trainer options
8. Schedule next meeting- March , 2023; 5 pm
Miss Rodeo Montana Gala to be held — The Miss Rodeo Montana 2023 Gala will be held Saturday at the Olive Hotel at 6 p.m. There will be a live and silent auction, live music and dinner. For more information or to purchase tickets contact missrodeomontana2023@gmail.com.