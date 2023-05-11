The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting was packed with over 150 people on Tuesday to support the rehiring of Custer County District High School assistant wrestling coach Vandie Buckingham.

After discussion and a show of community support, the board approved her rehiring 7-3. Board members Ted Herzog, Bob Wagner and Don Hofmann voted against the rehiring.

