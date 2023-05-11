The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees meeting was packed with over 150 people on Tuesday to support the rehiring of Custer County District High School assistant wrestling coach Vandie Buckingham.
After discussion and a show of community support, the board approved her rehiring 7-3. Board members Ted Herzog, Bob Wagner and Don Hofmann voted against the rehiring.
Due to the high attendance the meeting was relocated from the administration building to the west multi-purpose room in the high school.
The community rallied in support of Buckingham. During last month’s meeting Buckingham was not included as a coach to be re-hired. The rehiring of all the wrestling coaches was tabled until this month’s meeting.
The first motion on the table was to accept Activities Director Dalton Reid’s recommendation to not re-hire her but hire all other current coaches. The coaching staff listed was Head Coach Mike Etchemendy and Assistant Coaches Dan Fox, Donovan Hucke, Robert Stroh and volunteer Jayda Fox. Hucke has since resigned, leaving an opening to be filled.
“I think without saying this is a tough decision but it’s not one that I take lightly. I think I take this job very seriously and I try and do what’s best for the kids and the programs,” said Reid. “These are the programs that I’m trying to build in a way that I see fit.”
According to Reid, coaches sign a one-year contract and there is no guarantee that they will coach again the next year.
“Vandie has filled her side of the contract and we have fulfilled ours and at this point I’m choosing to non-renew her and I’ll stick with that recommendation,” he said.
Reid did not provide a reason his recommendation.
The board rescinded the motion on the table from last month and put in the new motion of hiring the wrestling coaches that Reid recommended to the board. With a motion on the table they board was able to hold discussion on the topic.
Community member Whitney Smith was the first to address the board.
“I’m not only a friend of Vandie’s, I’m also a former wrestling mom who has gotten to know Vandie in a different light over the years. She’s not only coached a team of girls but she has become a traveling mom to the boys as well,” Smith said.
According to Smith, her son wrestled all four years of high school but she was a new wrestling mom during his freshman year and Buckingham provided guidance and help to her along the way.
“She was always there to cheer him on, make sure he behaved and kicked him in the butt if he needed it,” she said.
Smith also spoke about how good Buckingham was with communicating with the parents during the tournaments.
Following Smith, Etchemendy addressed the board.
“I do disagree with this. Three years ago when we were hiring the female coach, it was not an easy thing to do. We did not have an applicant for it. Zero,” he said.
They eventually began recruiting for the role. They struggled to figure out what they were looking for as there are no girls that would be of coaching age that had participated in wrestling. They ended up going with somebody who understood the wrestling culture, who grew up with it and possibly had a son wrestling.
“I can’t thing of anybody right now who’s even qualified to fill in for that and I absolutely think we need a female for that coaching spot,” Etchemendy said.
According to Etchemendy, she understands the culture and is able to teach some of the moves that a guy shouldn’t be teaching.
The meeting became contentious as a member of the crowd began questioning Reid on his reasoning for not renewing her contract. Reid is not required to answer any questions from the crowd.
“I’m not even required to answer right now. I support the school. I went to this school. I support every kid going here,” Reid told the crowd.
The crowd had to eventually be reigned in by board chair Wagner.
Prominent community member and former school board member Jack McNamee took the floor next.
“I was on this side of the table for a long time. I want to speak in support of Vandie. I know where this wrestling program was 10-years ago. I know the fights that we were going through trying to have a quality program. This is the best sports program in Miles City right now,” he said. “I know you hire good people, and I know you take the recommendation seriously when you hire these people but you don’t have to blindly follow on this. This is not supported by the community. The community is who vote you on this board and I do not think this is a good decision to not rehire Vandie.”
Another comment from the crowd was from Assistant Coach Fox.
According to Fox, Vandie his is right hand when it comes to the wrestling season. She’s able to assist the girls in the locker room, teach them different wrestling moves and is there to help deal with the many emotions that come when competing.
“The girls definitely respect her. The boys respect her,” he said. “These girls need that help. They need that support.”
Fox continued by saying that the recommendation to not re-hire was “a really bad recommendation” and that things to be looked at closer if the head coach doesn’t even agree with it.
“We are bringing trophies home now. This is crazy because this is the dumbest time to try to break up a program,” he said. “We’re beating teams that we’ve never beat before. We’re taking second at state with both teams.”
Comments from the community continued until it was time for the board to make a decision.
The motion on the table was amended to include rehiring Etchemendy, Fox, Stroh, Buckingham, Jayda Fox and leaving an opening for Hucke’s position. All coaches were rehired for the upcoming season.