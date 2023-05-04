On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office fro 8 a.m. to noon and be in session from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Monday lists 1-2 p.m. One Health - FY2024 General Fund dollars discussion. Commissioners Jeff Faycosh will be attending the Airport Board meeting at the airport at 2 p.m. so he will be excused from the session.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
The agenda for Tuesday lists 9-10:30 a.m. Weekly OAC Meeting - Fire Hall Additions at the Custer County Fire Hall; 10:30-11:30 a.m. Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting - Fair Day to Day; and at 1 p.m. Appoint various County Board members.
From 1:30-2:30 p.m. Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be attending the 911 Sub Committee in the EOC Conference room, and from 2-3 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in current MACo President’s Scholarship Recipient Selection Meeting remotely.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists 9-10 a.m. Preliminary FY2024 Budge meeting - Extension; and from 2-3:30 p.m. Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting - Weed/Mosquito.
Krausz will be participating in the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board (BSPRA) from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and Strouf will be attending the Council on Aging Meeting in the EOC Conference Room from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The agenda for the Council on Aging Meeting includes approve minutes from April 12, 2023; Coordinator’s Report - Budget for FY24, Discussion about creating non-profit and need fundraising suggestions; Program Director’s Report; Commissioner’s Report; Old Business -; New Business -; and Public Comment.
At 6 p.m. Krausz will be attending the Fair Board meeting in the Custer County Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds in Miles City.
The agenda for the Fair Board meeting includes approve minutes from April 12, 2023; Citizens and Public Comments; Treasurer’s reports; Committee reports; Unfinished Business - Fair: Clint Backlund and Beer contracts - Fairgrounds; New Business - Fair: FFA Alumni - Fairgrounds: Fairgrounds update; unscheduled matters/concerns; and approval of bills.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Thursday lists 9-10 a.m. Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting - Superintendent of Schools; 10-11 a.m. Compensation board meeting; and 2-3 p.m. Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting - Fair Annual.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon. They will be in a special session from 9-10 a.m. on Deadman Bridge bid opening.