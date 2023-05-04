Courthouse

On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office fro 8 a.m. to noon and be in session from 1-4 p.m.

The agenda for Monday lists 1-2 p.m. One Health - FY2024 General Fund dollars discussion. Commissioners Jeff Faycosh will be attending the Airport Board meeting at the airport at 2 p.m. so he will be excused from the session.