On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and in session from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Monday lists administrative duties at 9 a.m.; Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting Courthouse Maintenance from 1:30-2:30 p.m.; Approve the FY2024 Southeast Montana DUI task force agreement from 2:30-3 p.m.; and approve minutes from previous meetings from 3:45-4 p.m.
Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be excused from 10:30-11 a.m.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The agenda for Tuesday lists meet with Ginger Mueller 8-8:30 a.m.; Weekly OAC meeting, Fire Hall additions update meeting from 9-10:30 a.m.; Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — Custer County Council On Aging from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; and Preliminary Budget meeting — Clerk of County from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
From 1-2 p.m. the commissioners will be attending the Custer County and Miles City officials’ discussion at City Hall; and from 2:30-3 p.m. the agenda lists N Sunday Creek Bridge on Deadman Road bid award, discussion and action.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — Sheriff and Jail from 9-11 a.m.; Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — Fire from 1-2 p.m.; Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — DES from 2-3 p.m.; Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — GIS from 3-4 p.m.; and approve minutes from previous meetings from 3:45-4 p.m.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Thursday lists Council on Aging Congregate meals bid opening from 9-10 a.m.; Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — County Attorney from 1-2 p.m.; Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — Victim Witness from 2-3 p.m.; and Preliminary FY2024 Budget meeting — Treasurer’s Office from 3-4 p.m.
Commissioner Jason Strouf will be attending the Eastern MT Mental Health Board meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Miles City.
On Friday the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon.