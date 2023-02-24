The Custer County Commissioners will be in session from 1-4:15 p.m. on Monday and in the office from 8 a.m. to noon.
The agenda for Monday lists 2-2:30 p.m., personnel hearing; from 2:30-3 p.m. administrative; from 3:45-4 p.m. approve minutes from previous meetings; and then adjournment at 4 p.m.
Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in the MACo conference call from 12:15-1:15 p.m.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in session from 9 a.m. to noon; and will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Tuesday lists 9-9:30 a.m., Resolution 2023-22, designating environmental certifying official; from 10-11 a.m., Custer County and Miles City officials discussion in the commissioners’ office; from 11 a.m. to noon, Pam Walling, HCT Renewal discussion; and then adjournment at noon.
Strouf will be participating in the Montana Public Employees Retirement Administration conference call from 1:30-2 p.m.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.; and will be in the office from 8-9 a.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists 9-10 a.m., Custer County Fire Hall Additions — Kick Off Meeting, Custer County Fire Hall from 10-10:30 a.m., extension, community development position; from 12-1 p.m. the meeting will be recessed; from 3:45-4 p.m. the agenda lists, approve minutes from previous meetings; and adjournment is at 4 p.m.
Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be participating in the DCC Courthouse Safety and Security Standing Committee meeting via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m.; and then he will be participating in the NACo Justice and Public Safety Police Steering Committee monthly call from 1-2 p.m.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m; and will be in the office from 8-9 a.m.
The agenda is open for the day. From 7-8 a.m. Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be attending the Miles City Area Economic Development Council meet at MCC room 106.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon. Faycosh will be attending the Communities that Care Leadership Orientation from 8 a.m. to noon.