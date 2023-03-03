On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon; and in session from 1-4 p.m.
From 12:15-1:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call. The agenda is open until 3:45 p.m. when they will approve minutes from previous meetings followed by adjournment at 4 p.m.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m.; in session from 9 a.m. to noon; and then in the office from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda on Tuesday lists MDT Gas Tax Map Review and Action from 9-9:30 a.m.. At 10-10:15 a.m. the agenda lists Declare Ismay Fire District Trustee candidates elected by acclamation; and at 10:15-10:30 a.m. the agenda lists Declare T&Y Irrigation Ditch Commissioner candidate elected by acclamation. Adjournment is at noon.
Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be attending the Natural Resources Conservation Service meeting at USDA Service Center, Valley Dr. East at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m.; and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists MDU Rate Increase Presentation, Mary Catherine Dunphy. Approval of minutes from previous meetings will be from 3:45-4 p.m.
From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be participating in the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board meeting via Zoom; from noon to 1:30 p..m. Faycosh will be attending the Council on Aging meeting in the EOC Conference Room; and at 6 p.m. Krausz will be attending the Fair Board meeting in the Event Center at the Fairgrounds.
The agenda for the Council of Aging includes approve minutes from Feb. 8, 2023; Coordinator’s Report — Meals on Wheel waitlist, Donation Requests, Soup Supper RSVP; Program Director’s Report; Commissioner’s Report; Old Business; New Business.
The agenda for the Fair Board meeting includes approve minutes from Feb. 8, 2023; Correspondence — Exotic animal petting zoo; Citizens’ and public comments; Treasurer’s report: Fair — Rodeo approval/committee dues and WPRA dues, Fairgrounds — ; Committee Reports; Reports — Saffire ticket fees, vendor contracts and chute signs; Unfinished Business: Fair Stick Horse Rodeo and Carnival Tickets; New Business: Fair — Fireworks Extra, Fairgrounds — Rental rates and Fairgrounds update; Any other Items of Discussion (Round Table); and approval of bills.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in office from 8-9 a.m.; and in session from from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Thursday lists National Guard discussion with Tracy Awbrey from 8-9 a.m.; from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wild Montana discussion; from 1-2 p.m. 17376 Road Petition Public Meeting; from 2-2:30 p.m. 17376 Road Petition Action; and then adjournment at 4 p.m.
On Friday the commissioners will be in office from 8 a.m. to noon and Strouf will be excused.