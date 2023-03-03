Commissioners

On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon; and in session from 1-4 p.m.

From 12:15-1:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call. The agenda is open until 3:45 p.m. when they will approve minutes from previous meetings followed by adjournment at 4 p.m.