On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and in session from 1-4 p.m.
From 9:30-10:30 a.m., the agenda for the commissioners lists Special City Election discussion; and from 11 a.m. to noon the agenda lists Impact agreement discussion.
From 12:15-1:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call; from 1-2 p.m. Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be participating in the Eastern Region Juvenile Detention Board of Directors meeting, via Zoom; and from 1:30-3 p.m. Commissioners Kevin Krausz and Strouf will be participating in a Community Development Candidate Interview in the Extension Office.
From 3-3:45 p.m. the agenda lists Last Chance Major Subdivision Review, discussion and action; and from 3:45-4 p.m. the agenda lists approve minutes from previous meetings.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
From 9-10 a.m. on Tuesday the agenda lists Custer County Fire hall additions, Monthly review at the Custer County Fire Hall; from 10:15-10:30 a.m. the agenda lists Stewardship Agreement #42, discussion and action; from 10:30-11 a.m. the agenda lists Hillis Minor Subdivision review, discussion and action; and from 11 a.m. to noon the agenda lists Custer County and Miles City Officials discussion, Commissioners’ office.
From 1:30-2 p.m. Strouf will be participating in the Montana Public Employees Retirement Administration conference call.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
From 9-10 a.m. Wednesday the agenda lists Department Head/Elected Officials meeting in the Courthouse Conference room and from 1:30-2 p.m. the agenda lists Designate earmarked alcohol tax monies to State-Approved SUD Treatment, discussion and action.
Faycosh will be excused from 8:30-9 a.m. and at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
From 5:30-6 p.m. on Wednesday Krausz will be attending the Solid Waste meeting in the Courthouse lower conference room. The agenda for that meeting includes: Public Comments; Approval of Oct. 9, 2022 Minutes, Approval of Claims — Detail report from the second quarter of FY23; Old Business — Tire Charge fee increase; New Business — Cardboard dumping and report from the Landfill Contractor.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
From 9-10 a.m. on Thursday the agenda lists BLM Pine Hills Meeting at BLM Office.
Krausz will be attending the LEPC meeting in the EOC basement from 11 a.m. to noon and from noon to 1 p.m Krausz will be attending the Custer County Transit meeting at the Event Center.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon. From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday Krausz will be attending Action for Eastern Montana in Glendive.