On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and in session from 1-4 p.m.
Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be excused all week.
From 7:30-8:30 a.m. there will be a Event Center Kitchen meeting at the Event Center.
Monday’s agenda lists from 1:30-2 p.m., I Am Responding Program, discussion — DES/Fire Chief Cory; from 2-2:30 p.m., discussion and action stewardship agreement #41 Gerard Baker; and from 3-3:30 p.m., grade eight, nine and ten compensation, discussion and action.
From 12:15-1:15 p.m. Commissioner Jason Strouf will be participating in a MACo conference call.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
The agenda for Tuesday lists from 9:30-10:15 a.m., Senator Daines, Kircher Flume discussion, Custer County Fire Hall; and from 10:15-11 a.m., weekly OAC meeting — Fire Hall additions, Custer County Fire Hall.
From 1:30-2:30 p.m. Strouf will be participating in a Montana Public Employees Retirement Administration Legislative conference call.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m.
Tuesday’s agenda lists from 10:30 a.m. to noon, Work Safe Montana at the Custer County Fire Hall; from 1:15-2:15 p.m., N. Haynes sewer line pre-construction meeting at City Hall; from 2:30-3 p.m., personnel policy review, discussion and action; and from 3-3:30 p.m., Employee Health Plan, discussion and action.
From 5:30-7 p.m. Commissioners Jeff Faycosh and Strouf will be attending a joint meeting of the Weed Board/Mosquito Boards in the Courthouse basement conference room.
The agenda for the Weed Board agenda includes: approve minutes from previous meetings; Claims & Budget; Public comment for agenda items; Unfinished Business — update on upcoming season; New Business — Polaris Ranger activation, recruitment for spray season, Weed Convention recap, and chemical bid; Supervisor update, Public Comment and Board comment.
The agenda for the Mosquito Board includes: approve minutes from previous meeting; Claims & Budget; Public comment for agenda items; Unfinished Business; New Business — upcoming season and recruitment and State chemical bid; Supervisor Update; Public comment and Board comment.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda on Thursday lists from 9-10:30 a.m., Eastern Region Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan, discussion.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon.