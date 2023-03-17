On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and be in session from 1:15-4:15 p.m.
Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be excused from the office all week.
The agenda for Monday lists Custer County Detention Officer discussion and action from 1:30-2 p.m.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
The Tuesday agenda lists 9-10 a.m. Custer County Fire hall addition monthly review; and from 11 a.m. to noon Custer County and City of Miles City officials discussion at City Hall. From 2:30-3:30 p.m. the agenda says redistricting discussion.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Wednesday lists from noon to 1:30 p.m. Opioid Settlement Town Hall meeting via Zoom.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda for Thursday lists from 9-9:30 a.m. Ward Weischedel — Leighton Blvd., Top Gun.
Commissioner Jason Strouf will be attending the Eastern MT Mental Health meeting at Eastern MT Mental Health Center, in Miles City.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon.
