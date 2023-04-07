On Monday, the Custer County Commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and be in session from 1-4 p.m.
The agenda is open for Monday at they will be adjourning at 2 p.m. due to no quorum.
Commissioner Jason Strouf will be attending the Legislative and Montana Public Employees Retirement Association meetings in Helena through Friday.
Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be attending the Airport Commission meeting at the Airport at 2 p.m. on Monday.
At 5 p.m. on Monday there will be a Cemetery Board meeting in the courthouse main floor conference room. The agenda for that meeting includes approval of previous meeting minutes; claims; Budget; Public comment — please sign in; Old business; Equipment, UTV; New Business: Mock setup fees;Supervisor/Sexton Update — Internment notices; Accounts receivable and Board comments.
On Tuesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9 a.m. to noon.
The agenda for Tuesday lists Weekly Fire Hall Addition Construction update meeting at the Custer County Fire Hall from 9-10 a.m.
On Wednesday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and in session from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-4 p.m.
Commissioner Kevin Krausz will be participating in the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority Board meeting via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Faycosh will be attending the Council on Aging Board Meeting at the EOC Conference room from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The agenda lists approving minutes from Feb. 8, 2023, Coordinator’s Report, Program Director’s Report (Linda Wolff), Commissioner’s Report, Old Business, New Business and Public comment.
At 6 p.m. Krausz will be attending the Fair Board meeting in the Event Center at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. The agenda for that meeting includes approve minutes from March 8, 2023; Correspondence; Citizens’ and public comments; Treasurer’s report: Fair — Tickets $131.41; Fairgrounds -; Reports; Unfinished Business: Fair — Website, Kiawanis, Nightly drawing; Fairgrounds -; New Business: Fair — Fairgrounds — Fairgrounds Policy Manual and Fairgrounds update; Any other Items of Discussion (Round Table); and approval of bills.
On Thursday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8-9 a.m. and be in session from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-2 p.m.
The agenda is open for Thursday.
On Friday, the commissioners will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon.
