Courthouse

From Monday through Wednesday there will be no quorum for the daily Custer County Commissioners meetings with Commissioners Kevin Krausz and Jason Strouf being excused. They will both be attending the NACo Legislative Conference in Washington D.C.

On Monday, Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon. Strouf will be participating in the MACo conference call from 12:15-1:15 p.m. and Faycosh will be attending the Airport Commission meeting at the Airport at 2 p.m.