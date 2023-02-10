From Monday through Wednesday there will be no quorum for the daily Custer County Commissioners meetings with Commissioners Kevin Krausz and Jason Strouf being excused. They will both be attending the NACo Legislative Conference in Washington D.C.
On Monday, Commissioner Jeff Faycosh will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon. Strouf will be participating in the MACo conference call from 12:15-1:15 p.m. and Faycosh will be attending the Airport Commission meeting at the Airport at 2 p.m.
At 5 p.m. on Monday there will be the Cemetery Board meeting at the Custer County Courthouse, Main Floor Conference Room. Agenda for the meeting includes: approve minutes of previous meetings; claims; budget; public comment; old business - equipment and UTV; new business - mock setup fees; supervisor/Sexton update - internment notices and accounts receivable; and board comments.
On Tuesday, Faycosh will be in the office from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. Strouf will be participating in the Montana Public Employees Retirement Administration conference call from 1:30-2 p.m.
On Wednesday, Faycosh will be in the office from 8-10:30 a.m. and then be attending the Work Safe MT Training at the Custer County Fire Hall from 10:30 a.m. to noon. He will be in the office from 1-4 p.m.
On Thursday, there will be a quorum for a regular meeting agenda. The agenda lists from 9-9:30 a.m. public hearing resolution 2023-20, budget amendment. From 9:30-10 a.m. the agenda lists adopt resolution 2023-20, budget amendment. From 10-11 a.m. the agenda lists water and sewer district discussion. From 11 a.m. to noon the agenda lists SEMDC Julie and Angela - depot discussion. From 3-3:30 p.m. the agenda lists EMPG Fy24, discussion and action; and from 3:30-4 p.m. the agenda lists discussion and action on stewardship agreements No. 39 and No. 40 Anderson.
From 7-8 a.m. on Thursday Faycosh will be attending the Miles City Area Economic Development Council meeting at MCC room 106. From 1-3 p.m. Strouf will be participating in the Employe Investment Advisory Council (EIAC) meeting via Zoom.
On Friday Faycosh and Strouf will be in the office. From 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Krausz will be excused because he is attending the Action for Eastern Montana meeting in Glendive. From 9-10 a.m. the agenda lists Luci Heller, discuss website proposal.