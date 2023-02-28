Paddlefish

A new FWP regulation prohibits snagging of paddlefish within the new Intake fish bypass channel.

 FWP Photo

The Fish and Wildlife Commission adopted a new regulation that prohibits snagging of paddlefish within the new Intake fish bypass channel on the Yellowstone River near Glendive at their Feb. 22 meeting.

This change was made after printing of the 2023 Montana Fishing Regulations booklet and will not appear in that publication.