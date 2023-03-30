Dinner

Brett McRae of the Northern Ag Network speaks at the Young Farmers and Ranchers Etiquette dinner on March 22 at the Miles City Club.

 Kristy Cullinan

Thirty-three students and seven professionals gathered at the Miles City Club for the sixth annual etiquette dinner on March 22 hosted by the Miles Community College (MCC) Young Farmers and Ranchers club and the Associated Students of Miles Community College.

During the event, students learned how to develop professional skills, silverware placement, networking, money management skills and more.

(Kristy Cullinan can be reached at kcullinan@milescitystar.com.)