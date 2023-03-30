Thirty-three students and seven professionals gathered at the Miles City Club for the sixth annual etiquette dinner on March 22 hosted by the Miles Community College (MCC) Young Farmers and Ranchers club and the Associated Students of Miles Community College.
During the event, students learned how to develop professional skills, silverware placement, networking, money management skills and more.
This was student Rebecca Stroh’s second time attending the event. Stroh is the president of the Young Farmers and Ranchers club as well as president of the student senate.
“We gain a lot of useful information that allows students to step into a new job or interview after college,” said Stroh.
When asked what she likes about the event Stroh said, “Seeing everyone. We have a lot of different instructors come together to help. There are kids from other programs that come as well, not just ag. So, it’s a good time to get everyone together and meet new people.”
Organizer, Kimberly Gibbs, noted she started this event because “I took students to a conference and one of the boys started eating the dessert before the food was served and commented on how many forks there were. The girls jokingly said ‘we should have a dinner that teaches dining etiquette’’”
The event has been popular on campus ever since and has grown each year.
The students heard from five different speakers on several different topics.
Art Viall, president of the Miles City Club, presented on the history of the Miles City Club. Erin Niedge, Dean of Enrollment at MCC, presented on resumes, interviews, and how to dress.
Ron Slinger, President of MCC, presented on stepping outside of your comfort zone.
“Your whole life is out there waiting for you. You have to put yourself into those situations to take advantage of the opportunities. You have so much untapped potential,” Slinger told the students.
The final two speakers were Sam Giordanego, Associate Dean of Instruction from MCC, who presented on eating styles across cultures and Brett McRae, from the Northern Ag Network, who talked about working in media and being a voice for ag.
“I learned from the speakers on how to make a lasting impression. That was a big takeaway for me. One of the speakers this year is Brett, and I am excited to hear him talk about how to make an impact in the ag industry,” said student Blayne Hubing.
Dinners such as this help students to step out of their comfort zones and interact with people they normally wouldn’t.
“Few people have a sit-down meal these days and dining etiquette and professional dining is getting lost,” said Gibbs. “This allows for students to understand how important it is to have conversations over a meal while in a professional setting. You never know if you will be taken to dinner for a job interview and skills students learn here will help.”
Gibbs, the Young Farmers and Ranchers Club, and the Student Senate hope to continue this event into the future.
“It is such an important skill for students to learn and I hope for it to continue in the future,” Gibbs said.
The event is put on by volunteers from the community and college employees. Without them this event would not be possible.