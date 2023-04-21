City of Miles City Council to meet on Tuesday Apr 21, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The City of Miles City will meet on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers and over zoom.CALL TO ORDERPLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCEROLL CALL1. APPROVAL OF COUNCIL MINUTES/COMMITTEE MINUTESA. Regular City Council Meeting 04/11/20232. SCHEDULE MEETINGS3. REQUEST OF CITIZENS & PUBLIC COMMENTYouth Softball Rec League- Request for Conex at Bender Park4. STAFF REPORTS5. CITY COUNCIL COMMENTS6. MAYOR COMMENTS7. NEW BUSINESSA. ORDINANCE NO. 1369 (First Reading) — AN ORDINANCE REVISING SECTION 11-77 OF THE CODE OF ORDINANCES OF THE CITY OF MILES CITY, MONTANA, SO AS TO ADOPT THE 2021 INTERNATIONAL FIRE CODE.B. RESOLUTION NO. 4506 — A RESOLUTION APPROVING PLACEMENT OF FOUR-WAY STOP SIGNS AT ALL INTERSECTIONS BORDERING WASHINGTON MIDDLE SCHOOL.8. ADJOURNMENT Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags City Of Miles City Council Meeting Bender Park Washington Middle School Law Politics Legislation Roads And Traffic Contact the Star Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form. What to read next +2 Local Holy Rosary receives $6 million grant, breaks ground on cancer center 3 hrs ago Local FWP starts mule deer monitoring, research and outreach initiatives 4 hrs ago Local Grading the four-day school week: Some districts saying no to four-day school week 4 hrs ago Local Custer County Commissioners to hold regular hours 4 hrs ago Local Miles City Star to change production 4 hrs ago +2 Local WaterWorks Art Museum to hold Western Art Roundup Apr 20, 2023 Trending now Temporary injunction granted against Hagadone, Rosebud County Insurance Jail Roster: 16 inmates incarcerated in Custer County Detention Center FWP starts mule deer monitoring, research and outreach initiatives Custer County District High School to perform 'Mind Over Matt' Miles Community College offers new opportunity to students in crop science Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form