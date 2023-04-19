Structure fire

Miles City Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire yesterday afternoon.

 Miles City Fire Rescue

The Custer County Fire Department (CCFD) and Miles City Fire Rescue (MCFR) have been kept busy over the last week or so, dealing with multiple fires in both the city and county.

According to Custer County Fire Warden Cory Cheguis, CCFD has responded to eight fires over the last eight days.

