The Custer County Fire Department (CCFD) and Miles City Fire Rescue (MCFR) have been kept busy over the last week or so, dealing with multiple fires in both the city and county.
According to Custer County Fire Warden Cory Cheguis, CCFD has responded to eight fires over the last eight days.
Two of those fires were on Saturday, where CCFD responded to a grass fire along the interstate and a semi trailer on fire that was hauling farm equipment at the 127 mile marker on the interstate.
Cheguis added that fires this time of year aren’t unusual, adding that they tend to catch a bunch of grass fires in the spring until it greens up. As for eight fires in the last eight days, Cheguis said that they usually are spread out a little more but with the quick transition from winter to summer people are trying to burn ditches and clean up properties before it greens up, and with that always comes a little trouble.
“All of the fires were preventable,” Cheguis said. “Having the right tools in place when you burn or light that match is the key to a successful burn. We’ve come close to loosing some structures from I would say negligence in burning. Every fire is preventable unless it’s from natural causes such as lightning.”
Cheguis added that taking the time to have a plan in place is cheap insurance.
“We also had someone leave a campfire at the Tussler Bridge, that’s pure negligence as well, the fuels have been really dry and all it takes is a spark right now for a fire to start” he added. “Last weekend I looked at the burn permit map and we had 23 burns going on in the county. With that many controlled burns going on I knew we’d have a few lost ones as history shows.”
MCFR has also been keeping busy, responding to a structure fire on the 200 block of N. Jordan in Miles City yesterday at 1:12 p.m.
According to an MCFR press release, crews on arrival found heavy smoke and fire in the residence. It was determined that there were no occupants after a primary search and MCFR had the fire under control in 30 minutes.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation and damage is estimated at $150,000. There were no injuries during the fire.
MCFR responded to the call with two engines, a ladder truck, a command vehicle, an ambulance and 11 firefighters. CCFD also responded to the fire with an engine and two firefighters.
At the same time as the structure fire CCFD responded to another fire.