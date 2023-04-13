The Miles City City Council has decided to move forward with installing stop signs at Washington Middle School (WMS).
This came as a recommendation from the Public Safety. They requested four-way stop signs surrounding the middle school.
There was a brief discussion about the addition of four-way stops surrounding the school, including the risk of traffic backup in the area caused by the stop signs. There was also a concern raised about policies being decided on by the council based solely on one person attending a committee meeting and making a request without any documentation or proof of their claims.
Even with the concerns being raised the council voted to move forward with this recommendation. A resolution is being drafted to be put on the agenda for the next city council meeting which will be April 25.
The council also unanimously approved Miles City’s AAU football program adding another conex container at Bender Park in order to house more of their equipment.
Miles City Fire Rescue Chief Branden Stevens announced that Chris Kurkowski had passed his probation period with the department on Feb. 22. His badge pinning was done by his wife with his son in attendance.
Public Works Director Scott Gray reported that the Splash Pad is almost ready. It just needs the new fence to be completed, some sidewalk work and some plaques for recognition put up. He also mentioned that the Natural Oasis would be being filled starting Monday.
The bid openings for the Waste Water Treatment Plant Generator replacement was moved passed due to no bids.
Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 818 Main St., Miles City, MT 59301 or use our online form.
