Four-way stops around Washington Middle School (WMS) will protect students coming and going, school official said as they prepare to introduce changes to surrounding intersections.
WMS currently has four-way stops on two of its corners and two-way stops on the other two corners. The new stop signs will put four-way stops on all four intersections around WMS.
Luke Altenhofen who lives in the neighborhood said adding the four-way stops around WMS is a good idea.
“Mornings can be pretty hectic because there are so many people dropping their kids off. I think it would be good if everyone had to go a little slower.”
Altenhofen added that he didn’t know how the congestion would be affected by it but noted that it is only for a short period of time.
Rex Moore, who also lives in the neighborhood, agrees.
“I know people fly down that street,” Moore said. “There are four way stops on two of the corners, but I do know people fly down that one.”
The street Moore was referring to is 10th street, the same one Altenhofen indicated when talking about cars speeding in the mornings.
The Miles City City Council approved four-way stops at all four intersections around WMS during its most recent meeting.
The topic was brought to the council’s attention during a public safety committee meeting prior to the April 11 city council meeting. It was then added to the committee recommendations portion of the city council agenda.
After a brief discussion at the April 11 meeting the city council unanimously voted to have a resolution to put four-way stop on each crossing around WMS on the next city council agenda. At the last meeting, on April 25, the council voted 5-2 to approve the resolution to add the new stop signs.
According to WMS principal Tim Bastian, adding these stop signs is a good idea when it comes to student safety.
“I think it would be a great thing for the kids, another safety feature added,” Bastian said. “I know in the past some of those stops have changed. Going forward we know that it is another safety feature.”
Bastian added that there are a lot of WMS students who walk south toward Main Street.
Bastian said there have been no reports of injuries but once cars start lining up students need to walk halfway into the crosswalks just to see if traffic is coming.
According to Bastian, adding the sixth grade this year has increased the student population by 111 students, bringing the total to about 350 students.
“The main thing is the added safety feature,” Bastian repeated. “And there are things on our end that we can do as well to educate the kids to help prevent anything catastrophic from happening.”
The added congestion to what is considered to be an already busy area before and after school lets out was the main concern as the topic was discussed at the council meeting.
Miles City Mayor John Hollowell said statistics showed that continuing the flow of traffic is safer for pedestrians and vehicles.
“It was interesting to me to learn that going over stop lights, stop signs and roundabouts, the statistics show that keeping the flow of traffic is safer for pedestrians and vehicles,” Hollowell said. “We already have traffic issues around the schools.”
Hollowell wouldn’t say whether he was for or against the stop signs, but said the city will keep stats to see how well they work.
A concern about how the city council committees come to decisions based on citizen requests was also raised during the initial discussion on this topic. The concern was based around the weight being put on an individual bringing something to the council’s attention without any research, information or proof of concern about the issue.
Last year the city council also approved the addition of a four-way stop on Leighton Boulevard after a request was made by a member of the public who lives in the area.