4-way stop

ABOVE: A Washington Middle School student crosses the intersection.

 Derrick Calhoun

Four-way stops around Washington Middle School (WMS) will protect students coming and going, school official said as they prepare to introduce changes to surrounding intersections.

WMS currently has four-way stops on two of its corners and two-way stops on the other two corners. The new stop signs will put four-way stops on all four intersections around WMS.

