Christy Clark was officially confirmed by the Montana Senate to serve as Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, and the decision was applauded by the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF).
“I’ve known Christy as a friend and colleague for over 25 years,” said MFBF President Cyndi Johnson in a press release. “She understands production agriculture, market challenges, rural business development and competitive barriers on a personal level. Christy brings that advantage to her position as the head of the Department of Agriculture (DOA). Montana Farm Bureau and Montanans across the state trust Christy, and we are excited to continue working with her for the betterment of Montana agriculture.”
A fifth-generation rancher from Choteau, Clark has served the DOA since 2015 in a variety of roles including deputy director, agricultural sciences administrator, and agricultural development and marketing bureau chief. Clark served in the Montana House of Representatives as a representative of House District 17 and served on the House Agriculture, Business and Labor, Education, Rules, Transportation, and Legislative Administration committees before joining the DOA.
“Montana Farm Bureau Federation would like to express congratulations to Christy Clark upon her confirmation as the Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture,” said MFBF Executive Vice President Scott Kulbeck in a press release. “Director Clark brings a high level of professionalism and dedication to her role in leading the department. As a farmer and rancher, she also brings the perspective of someone who has a lifetime of experience at the grassroots level of our most important industry. We are glad to have Christy Clark at the helm of the Montana Department of Agriculture and look forward to working with her.”