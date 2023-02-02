Christy Clark was officially confirmed by the Montana Senate to serve as Director of the Montana Department of Agriculture, and the decision was applauded by the Montana Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF).

“I’ve known Christy as a friend and colleague for over 25 years,” said MFBF President Cyndi Johnson in a press release. “She understands production agriculture, market challenges, rural business development and competitive barriers on a personal level. Christy brings that advantage to her position as the head of the Department of Agriculture (DOA). Montana Farm Bureau and Montanans across the state trust Christy, and we are excited to continue working with her for the betterment of Montana agriculture.”