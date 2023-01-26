Zip Trip

The Miles City Zip Trip will be partnering with Hunt Brothers Pizza.

 Derrick Calhoun

Cenex Zip Trip has brought the Hunt Brothers Pizza foodservice concept to Montana for the first time by expanding its partnership with the well-known pizza chain.

Beginning the week of Jan. 30, Hunt Brothers Pizza will be available to customers of Cenex Zip Trip’s stores in both Park City, Mont., and Miles City, Mont. Cenex Zip Trip first partnered with Hunt Brothers Pizza in 2019, offering the program in its Grafton, N.D., store and within two years expanded into three additional markets.