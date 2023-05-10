Looking for something unique? Then Candle Cottage Crafts may be for you.
Candle Cottage Crafts can be found at 206 S. 6th Street, which is behind Midtown Hair Fashion. There is a walkway to the left that will take you to the entrance.
They sell crystal towers, tumbles, raw stone and geodes; candles, wax melts, recycled can candles, and crystal intention candles; jewelry such as handmade bracelets, wire wrap earrings and necklaces and crochet tops.
Candle Cottage Crafts is owned by Kinsey native Maddie Mansheim.
Mansheim, 19, attended elementary school and middle school in Kinsey and went to Custer County District High School, graduating in 2021. Her immediate family all live locally in the area.
According to Mansheim, her inspiration for the business came after she developed an allergy to metals and fragrance oils. She added that most of her family is the same.
“I love candles and wax melts so I wanted to make my own product to enjoy without the pain,” Mansheim said. “I make my candles and wax melts with essential oils. My jewelry is made with stainless tell metal and silicon free cords.”
Mansheim added that to put it simply, her idea came from a small enjoyment that she realized a lot of people suffer the same as she does.
“So I started to sell them at wholesale pricing for people like me to enjoy,” she said.
She expanded to include crystals because she is a spiritual person.
Mansheim said that she does have a lot of plans that she would like to do to grow her business.
“Soaps are a huge future investment, for the same reasoning as my candles and melts,” she said. “I go local gem hunting for many items so I want to continue to grow my crystal collection. I’m constantly playing with new jewelry designs. Most of my designs involve gems but I’ve been experimenting with resin and handmade glass items.”
For more information on Candle Cottage Crafts you can visit their Facebook page or go to candlecottagecrafts.myshopify.com.
