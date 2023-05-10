New business

Maddie Mansheim recently opened Candle Cottage Crafts at the end of last month. She offers a variety of crystals, candles and more.

Looking for something unique? Then Candle Cottage Crafts may be for you.

Candle Cottage Crafts can be found at 206 S. 6th Street, which is behind Midtown Hair Fashion. There is a walkway to the left that will take you to the entrance.

