The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees is gearing up for an election.
There are three seats up for grabs on the school board. There are two open in the elementary district and one in the high school district.
Currently filling the seats in the elementary district are Chairman Bob Wagner and Brandon Kelm and for the rural district is Don Hofmann. None of the incumbents are running for re-election.
Running for the elementary district seats are Amber Anderson, Marc Ingraham, Nancy Larsen, Tyler Niedge and Leah Warner.
Rusty Phalen ran for the rural position and was voted in by acclamation.
The election is set for May 2 at the Custer County District High School gym lobby area. Polls will be open from noon-8 p.m.
What makes you qualified to serve on the Miles City Unified Board of Trustees?
Anderson: For the last decade, Miles City citizens have trusted me to keep their children safe from behind the pharmacy counter, allowed me to volunteer in the schools, coach multiple sports, and work in the Sunday school classrooms of my faith homes. I have previously served on the MOPs leadership team, Billings Clinic Advisory Board, Custer County Council on Aging Board, Governor’s Council on Families, and I currently invest my extra time in Kiwanis. Throughout my community participation, and as mom of a type one diabetic that works closely with the school, I have seen the need for proactive proponents willing to ask tough questions in order to meet safety and sustainability needs. For over a year, I have attended many of the school board meetings to advocate for supporting administrators and stay aware of district developments. I will continue to be a voice for staff and students that feel unheard.
Larsen: I am a believer in the public school system. Education should be a priority focused on success of every child and opportunities to participate in school activities that expand their horizons.
Being a mother, grandmother with a 34-year teaching career qualifies me to serve on the board. I have the experience of previously serving on the school board and wish to do so again.
A school board needs diversity in its members. It needs members who will be active and involved in school activities. In the past I made that commitment by attending open houses, book fairs, concerts, sports and other activities.
I will be in attendance at committee and board meetings. I will listen and learn as well as question. When voting on issues the determining factor will be what is best for our students.
What do you think is the biggest issue in the school district and why?
Anderson: I believe the biggest issue is the implementation of a four day week. Achieving a balance of enough instructional hours to provide a quality education while still working to improve teacher recruitment and retention, through a reduced work week, remains daunting. As of March’s meeting, the plan of how to supplement the students still not at grade level (post Covid closure or not passing) remains unaddressed. Additionally the new structure for each grade and school have yet to be released, so if adopted, teachers will have little time to prepare for the drastic shift. Extending the K-3 hours (where they are already hard on young students), food scarcity on Friday/weekend for those students at high risk, and changing childcare burdens for the community have been brought up as pressing matters, but there is not a proactive plan to mitigate them. I desire to help create solutions!
Larsen: The biggest issue is not an easy question. I do know that there is a need for adequate funding and teacher recruitment and retention is an issue. In a recent OPI Transmittal Education update, the current legislature proposed 169 bills pertaining to education. That is a lot of opinions and revisions concerning education.
One concerning issue is students on being at grade level. Students have fallen behind in reading, math, etc. We need to focus on correcting this situation. Some schools have started after school programs and some are providing tutors to help.
With a four day school week beginning next fall, we need to work toward minimal loss of instruction time. We need to insure that students have art, music and P.E. Fewer distractions, like cell phones and less class time interruptions need to be considered. Extra curricular activities need to be scheduled to not take away time from classroom instruction time. Remember, today’s students are your future nurses, business owners, dentists, ranchers, mechanics, artists, to name a few.