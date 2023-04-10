The Miles City Unified Board of Trustees is gearing up for an election.
There are two seats up for grabs on the school board.
Currently filling the seats in the elementary district are Chairman Bob Wagner and Brandon Kelm and for the rural district is Don Hofmann. None of the incumbents are running for re-election.
Running for the elementary district seats are Amber Anderson, March Ingraham, Nancy Larsen, Tyler Niedge and Leah Warner.
Rusty Phalen ran for the rural position and was voted in by acclamation.
The election is set for May 2 at the Custer County District High School gym lobby area. Polls will be open from 12-8 p.m.
What makes you qualified to serve on the Miles City Unified Board of Trustees?
Niedge: I value the local oversight the elected trustees provide, and I have experienced firsthand the overlapping and intersecting rules and requirements from all levels that the district and its administration have to follow for the successful operation of our schools and to meet the needs of all students, faculty, and staff. After leaving self-employment to begin my career as an instructor at Miles Community College, it did not take me long to realize having the right board of trustees is crucial to pushing an entity in the right direction. Working alongside other instructors and staff, with the administration and board, to continue MCC’s positive direction, all while working within the regulations and oversight of state and federal government and accreditors that govern education has let me gain knowledge and experience in an area that not everyone is familiar with. Perhaps most importantly, I am a parent of two young children.
Warner: I’m a proud wife, parent of two school aged children with a BA in Elementary Education that is ready for change.
Being a successful owner of two businesses I know how to manage and problem solve daily issues. I’m willing and ready to make a change, be the voice for all parents, teachers and students. I have over 15 years of experience serving on boards with the Robert Rule of order. Starting on a Fire Department board where I also served as a volunteer firefighter, when I lived in Oklahoma. Locally, I served on the board for the Jaycees and acted as President for my last year. Currently, I Chair the Board of Empty Stockings non-profit where I organize/operate the Santas Little Helpers every Christmas bringing hundreds of gifts to local children. I am able to get things done in a timely organized fashion, and ready to serve.
Ingraham: My name is Marc Ingraham. I am a graduate of CCDHS and Montana State University with a degree in Finance. For the last 20 years I have been an owner in a construction business that does business throughout Montana and Wyoming. With over 20 employees we do business with state and private entities, including school districts. I have worked with school boards, superintendents, and staff to find ways to meet budgets and goals of their projects by providing guidance and options. As a member of the community, I have served as a coach, board member, and volunteer. As a coach I have learned how important our youth are, as a board member I have learned how important looking into all options and possibilities are to making good decisions, and as a volunteer I have learned how important it is to give back to the community.
What do you think is the biggest issue in the school district and why?
Niedge: Ensuring a successful transition to a four-day school week is the issue I see as most urgent. Trying to make this transition as smooth as possible for not only our students, but faculty, staff, and parents will be crucial for its success. Several neighboring school districts of similar size have already successfully made the transition and we can learn from them to help guide our district in making our transition as seamless as possible. Doing everything we can to help recruit and retain talented teachers is crucial in the education that all of our kids receive. Supporting our current teachers, administration, and staff all while making this a district people want to come to will lead directly to a better educational experience for our children. These are just a few of the issues facing our district. I look forward to serving everyone in our community.
Warner: Leadership and accountability. I believe that having a strong leadership will allow this district to face all political, social and staffing issues. I want the board and school district to be held accountable for decisions made with open communication with our community. Good or bad, informative answers need to be given. Years of indifference or no response will be over. Parents and teachers need answers, they deserve them as our tax payers and as our educators. Parents and teachers should be able to address the board, get meeting minutes and have confidence that our district is ran with strong and honest leadership. My role will be to ensure the school district is responsive to values, beliefs and the priorities of our community. I want our children to have access to quality education, that backs our parents, our teachers, and our students.
Ingraham: The biggest issue facing the school district is our budget. As a district we have limited funds, and must use these funds to provide the best we can for our teachers and staff, provide the most up to date curriculums and technology, and give our students a safe and healthy facility to learn in along with everything else that we do. Every decision our board makes affects our budget, so we have to be diligent in how we use these funds to create the greatest impact. We have to be open to exploring options that are open to us within the district and outside the district to provide us with the best opportunity to succeed. We need to look at the short term while keeping the long term in focus so we set up the following generations for success.