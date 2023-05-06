SATURDAYn Clean-Up Day, 8:30 a.m., Spotted Eagle Recreation Area.
n Share the Love Used Bookstore, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
n Miles Community College, 10 a.m., MCC Centra.
n Al-Anon, 10 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 24 N. 11th St. 406-853-5577.
n Derby Day Horse Racing, 1 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), 1:30 p.m., Holy Rosary Healthcare.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity ‘‘ANTSY’’ Group, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Lincoln-Reagan Dinner & Fundraiser, 5 p.m., Custer County Event Center.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center main floor, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).
SUNDAYn Veterans of Foreign Wars breakfast, 8 a.m.-noon, VFW Hall, 119 N. 6th St. Open to the public.
Horse Racing, 1 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.
n McKnitters Meeting, 2 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Class: Queen for a Day Crown, 3 p.m., Girl Ran Away With the Spoon.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous, We Care Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd. (Nonsmoking).
MONDAYn Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 11 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Kiwanis Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Miles City Airport Commission, 2 p.m., Miles City Airport.
n Board of Trustees of School District No. 16J, 6:30 p.m., Spring Creek School.
n Custer County Water and Sewer District, 7 p.m., 713 Pleasant St., conference room.
TUESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Storytime, 10 a.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Senior Congregate Meals for anyone 60+ years, 10:30 a.m.-noon, 600 Cafe.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Convent Keepers, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Open Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, noon, Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Rotary Club, noon, Town and Country Club.
n Needleworkers gather to cross stitch, embroidery, crochet or knit and to teach those who would like to learn these skills 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church Parlor, 24 N. 11th St. For more details call 406-874-3502 weekday mornings.
n Custer County Transportation Committee, 1:30 p.m., Custer County Superintendent of Schools office in Custer County Courthouse, 1010 Main St.
n Ladies trap shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range. Youth encouraged to attend.
n Miles City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall and Zoom.
n Elks members meeting at 7 p.m., Elks Lodge.
n Bar Bingo, 7 p.m., Tilt Wurks Brewhouse & Casino.
n Unified School Board, 7 p.m., Administration Building, 1604 Main St.
n Closed Alcoholics Anonymous Unity Group, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Alateen, 7 p.m., Sacred Heart Parish Center room 9. For information call 406-851-1118.
n Yellowstone Lodge No. 26, 7:30 p.m., Masonic Temple.
WEDNESDAYn Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
n Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
n Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group, 1:30 p.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n Movie Wednesdays, 2:30 p.m., Miles City Public Library, 1 S. 10th St.
n T&Y Irrigation District monthly meeting, 2 p.m., Custer County Courthouse.
n Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
n Range Riders, 5:30 p.m., Range Riders Museum’s Pioneer Memorial Hall.
n Trustees of School District No. 63, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School.
n Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
n Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.