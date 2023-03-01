WEDNESDAY
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
Miles City Youth Baseball Association, 6:30 p.m., Town and Country Club.
Custer County District High School Sports Booster Club, 7 p.m., Cellar. (Contact person: Jamie Ogolin, club president, at jogolinbsf@gmail.com.)
Board of Trustees of School District No. 83, 7 p.m., SY School.
Local 1150 National Federation of Federal Employees, 7 p.m., VA Eastern Montana Health Care Center room 18.
Walleyes Unlimited, 7 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall.
American Legion Custer Post No. 5 legion, auxiliary and Sons of American Legion, 7 p.m., American Legion Hall, 300 Main St.
Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd. 234-0360.
THURSDAY
Miles City Area Economic Development Council, 7 a.m., Miles Community College room 106.
Arthritis exercise class, 8:30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
Board of Trustees of School District No. 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.
Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.
Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., Eastern Montana Fairgrounds 4-H building.
