WEDNESDAY

  • Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
  • Bingo and Tacos, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.
  • Range Riders, 5:30 p.m., Range Riders Museum’s Pioneer Memorial Hall.
  • Trustees of School District No. 63, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School.
  • Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
  • Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd.. 234-0360.