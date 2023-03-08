WEDNESDAY
- Alcoholics Anonymous, 5:30 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center, 1411 Leighton Blvd.
- Bingo and Tacos, 5:30 p.m., Miles City Town & Country Club.
- Range Riders, 5:30 p.m., Range Riders Museum’s Pioneer Memorial Hall.
- Trustees of School District No. 63, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School.
- Custer Rod and Gun Club skeet shooting, 6 p.m., Spotted Eagle Trap Range.
- Gamblers Anonymous open meeting, 7 p.m., Convent Keepers Community Center basement, 1411 Leighton Blvd.. 234-0360.
THURSDAY
Arthritis exercise class, 8
- :30-9:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church basement Fellowship Hall (use parking lot door with church elevator), 1401 Main St.
- Custer County Food Bank distribution, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., 15 N. 8th St.
- Miles City Soup Kitchen, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church basement, 24 N. 11th St. 234-5013.
- Share the Love Used Bookstore, 2-6 p.m., United Christian Church, 1006 S. Strevell Ave. 406-531-3317.
- Trustees of School District 13, 4:30 p.m., Riverview School.
- Board of Trustees of Kinsey School District No. 63 meeting, 5:30 p.m., Kinsey School library.
- Cowtown Cattlewomen, 6 p.m., Cellar Casino.
- Spirit Riders of Eastern Montana (local Christian Motorcyclists Association), 6 p.m.
- Custer Rod and Gun Club Action Pistol Shooting, 6 p.m., Sunday Creek Rifle Range.
- Miles City Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church.
- Prairie Stars Square Dance, 7 p.m., 4-H
building Eastern Montana Fairgrounds.