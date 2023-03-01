High school and Middle school Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter is off to a busy start for the 2023 year. Career summits, meetings, district competitions, and National FFA week are just a few of the events keeping members involved.
Paige Shaw is the local chapter reporter and she provided the following report:
The Winter Districts competition was recently held in Miles City where 130 FFA members from the nine FFA Chapters in the Eastern district competed. Districts are a state-qualifying competition for the Eastern District.
In the Parliamentary Procedure: 1st Place team-Miles City, including Riley Jones, Addy Webb, Tylory Lemieux, Hannah Lohrky, Tylee Huft, and Paige Shaw.
Conduct of Meetings: 1st Place Team, including-Riley Jones-President, Addy Webb- Vice President, Makayla Richard-Secretary, Lexi Rasmussen-Reporter, Tylee Huft- Treasurer, Hannah Lorhke-Student Advisor, and Rylan Liles-Sentinel.
Meat Evaluation: 1st Place Team, including Wyatt Isaacs 1st, Milo Isaacs 3rd, Rowan Marmon 4th, Josie Murray 7th, Kip Frasch 9th, Ashton Cornelius 13th, and Brian Korkow 15th.
The District Meat Evaluation contest was made possible by donations of meat cuts and classes from Reynolds Market and Butcher Block Specialties.
Vet Science: 4th place team, including Hadli Anderson-4th, Kyleigh Zentz-10th, Tylee Huft-18th, Kali Lindvold-21st, Sydney Harding 29th, and Aspen Peila 34th.
Senior Creed Speaking: 1st Place-Riley Jones, 2nd place-Addy Webb. Junior Creed Speaking: 2nd Place-Bryn Drga, 4th Place-Lexi Rasmussen.
Extemporaneous Speaking: 2nd Place-Riley Jones. Employment Skills: 12th Place- Addison Webb. Star Greenhand: 1st Place-Riley Jones.
Students can compete in many different events and work hard throughout the year to master their event of choice. The Montana FFA State Convention will be held at the end of March in Great Falls.