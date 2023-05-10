For those looking for a souvenir or something unique and fun to buy the 2023 Trade Show will once again be featured during the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.
The trade show will be held the Friday, Saturday and Sunday of Bucking Horse at the Eastern Montana Fairgrounds. The over 90 trade show vendors will be set up at the Custer County Event Center, the Home Show building and in trailers surrounding those buildings.
“We have about the same amount of people as last year but we have some new people coming, so it will be fun to see what they have to offer,” said Jenna Frasch, Trade Show Coordinator.
The hours for the trade show will be open earlier than usual on Friday, going from 1-8 p.m.; on Saturday it's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Sunday it will go from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are hoping that people will come out and shop before partaking in Friday night’s events,” said Frasch. “Even if people don’t want to watch the events at the arena it will be free to get into the Fair grounds and enjoy the food as well as the trade show.”
The different vendors at the trade show will be offering items such as art, beef jerky, food, hand made crafts, coffee, tack, clothing, outdoor equipment, leatherwork, soap, bedding, jewelry and many others. There will also be booths and vendors that are offering different information and services to those in attendance.
The list of vendors that will be offering such a wide variety includes: