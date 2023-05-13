The annual Miles City Bucking Horse Sale (BHS) Parade will be back in town, put on by the Miles City Jaycees.
This year’s theme is “Wild West Cowboys and Outlaws.”
According to Miles City Jaycees President Abigail Snider, the theme was decided on after the committee bounced around some ideas, knowing they wanted to stick with a western theme.
The Grand Marshal for this year’s parade will be well-known Miles Citian Jack Larson.
The parade will be starting at 9:30 a.m. and travel from 5th Street to Main Street east toward North Montana Avenue.
For those hoping to be in the parade, registration forms can be found on the Miles City Area Chamber of Commerce website at milescitychamber.com/2023-bucking-horse-sale/ and by clicking on the 2023 BHS Parade Registration form only link. The link also had the parade details. Submission forms should be submitted no later than May 12.
Meet time for parade participants is 8:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $20 per float, mounted unit, walking/marching unit, dance/band/drill team, group/club, business, non-profit organization, or vehicle. There is a $10 cost per additional unit.
According to the chamber, there have been between 80 and 100 entries so far for the parade, but entries usually pick up closer to the day of the parade.
There are cash prizes that will be awarded in eight categories with a $75 first prize and $50 second prize in each category.
Three judges will be positioned on Main Street between Thistle and Thread Boutique and Welter Consulting. The judges will be Patti Bissell, Megan Bowles and Courtney Burky.
Derrick Calhoun can be reached at dcalhoun@milescitystar.com.
