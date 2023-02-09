MCC men's rodeo team picture

The Buckaroo Bash, a fundraiser for the MCC Rodeo team, will be held Feb. 18 at the Custer County Event Center in Miles City

 Submitted Photo

The annual Buckaroo Bash fundraiser for the Miles Community College (MCC) Rodeo program is set for Feb. 18 in Miles City.

The Buckaroo Bash will feature live music and dancing, a prime rib dinner provided by Redneck Grills, as well as auctions to help the MCC rodeo program. The expenses the fundraiser helps to address includes team expenses, scholarships and others.

