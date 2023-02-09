The annual Buckaroo Bash fundraiser for the Miles Community College (MCC) Rodeo program is set for Feb. 18 in Miles City.
The Buckaroo Bash will feature live music and dancing, a prime rib dinner provided by Redneck Grills, as well as auctions to help the MCC rodeo program. The expenses the fundraiser helps to address includes team expenses, scholarships and others.
The event will be hosted by the rodeo team with the help of the college and local community members and be held at the Custer County Event Center this year.
According to MCC Rodeo Coach Sylvan La Cross, the event was moved to the event center this year to accommodate the increased size of the team and the outstanding attendance the fundraiser has seen.
“The size of the team is double what it was and our outstanding attendance last year provided a point that we needed to expand, because we are growing as a support group and a team,” La Cross said. “The move to the event center is going to be a good fit for us for years to come.”
No-host cocktails will start at 6 p.m. with dinner being served at 7 p.m. The live auction will be at 8 p.m. with music and dancing to follow. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s auction will have some of the usual favorites as well as some new unique items that La Cross said were made available by some of the rodeo team members from Minnesota.
“With my Minnesota kids we have been able to tap into some unique items this year,” he said.
Some of the auction items include a Minnesota black bear hunt; an ice fishing weekend trip to Minnesota; and a registered heifer calf that is being donated.
Other auction items include art work from the Tarter family; Burkhart bronze work; different rodeo history memorabilia; a few different rifles; and another package for the National Finals Rodeo as well as for the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale.
According to La Cross, they still have auction items coming in so the list isn’t complete.
For those unable to attend the auction in person it will be live streamed on Frontier Stockyards.
Something new this year, according to La Cross, is a scholarship auction that will be held after the live auction.
“This came about because we noticed there were people that had money to spend, but got out bid, not spending what they were wanting to donate,” he said. “This will give them the opportunity to donate directly to the team to provide for this growing team and its future.”
For more information on the Buckaroo Bash or how to donate auction items, or to purchase tickets contact La Cross at 406-855-2184 or lacrosss@milescc.edu.
“Ticket sales are doing well right now, and it’s usually around this time that the sales bloom,” La Cross added. “We are hoping to have ticket sales finalized by Feb. 15.”