A body was found after a house fire in Fallon on Monday, Jan. 23.
Few details are available due to the ongoing investigation, though Prairie County Sheriff Keifer Lewis confirmed that no one else had been injured as a result of the blaze. The sheriff’s office is the lead investigating agency on the fire and is being assisted by the state Fire Marshal’s office.
According to Lewis, emergency responders were alerted to a fire on the 600 block of Whittier Avenue in Fallon on Monday at approximately 11:45 p.m. A body was found at the scene and has been transported to the state crime lab for an autopsy and identification.
Tuesday morning the sheriff reiterated that there was nothing new to report. More information will be reported as it becomes available.