Montana State University’s Extension service will present a board leadership training in Terry at the end of March, offering an opportunity for appointed and elected board members to learn to become more effective community leaders. The training is being provided through MSU Extension’s Local Government Center and is sponsored by the Prairie County Commissioners.
This training is available to members of any board, whether they be county, city or special district.
Topics of discussion for the training include subjects such as Montana’s open meeting laws, the principles of good governance, managing public comment, board member liability and more, said a press release.
The event will be held on March 30 beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will be located at the Evelyn Cameron Heritage at 212 Laundre Ave. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by the Friday prior to the training, however there is no penalty for missing that deadline.
The only requirement for attending the event is to RSVP with the Prairie County Clerk and Recorder’s office ahead of time. Interested participants can RSVP by contacting the office at 406-635-5575.