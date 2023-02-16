Billings Clinic sign

Billings Clinic will be uniting with Logan Health.

 Derrick Calhoun

A non-binding letter of intent was signed by Billings Clinic and Logan Health to explore uniting the two organizations into one integrated, independent, Montana-based health system.

Both are not-for-profit Montana-based health systems. The goal of them uniting is to enhance access, service and quality health care for the region.