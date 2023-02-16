A non-binding letter of intent was signed by Billings Clinic and Logan Health to explore uniting the two organizations into one integrated, independent, Montana-based health system.
Both are not-for-profit Montana-based health systems. The goal of them uniting is to enhance access, service and quality health care for the region.
Both Billings Clinic and Logan Health claim to share a commitment to providing high quality primary and complex care to patients across the rural frontier of Montana and northern Wyoming.
“Our two organizations have a lot in common, as independent, physician-led health systems with deep roots in our communities and a commitment to rural health care,” said Clint Seger, MD, Billings Clinic CEO in a press release. “The health needs of our rural communities are unique, and we are excited to explore ways to serve our patients’ greatest challenges and raise the bar for health care in Montana and Wyoming together.”
According to the press release there are unprecedented post-pandemic challenges that are being faced by health systems across the country. These include increased expenses, workforce challenges, accelerating technology investment needs, and the urgent need to achieve health equity.
The two organizations, that are geographically close, can be stronger together and better positioned to adapt to the rapidly changing health care environment, sustain and grow services, and meet the needs of local families by joining.
The capacity to work together to integrate clinically and magnify opportunities to serve their communities with a number of focuses is provided by the new, combined health system.
These focuses include: improving safety, quality and service; expanding the depth and breadth of primary and specialty care provided locally; providing an inter-connected rural trauma and emergency transport program; engaging in a more effective and impactful approach for addressing diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; population health; health equity and health disparities, including underserved populations and tribal partners.
Gaining operational efficiencies to reinvest in advancing care and services for the community they serve; enhancing recruitment and retention of excellent physicians, nurses, clinicians and other key staff; and growing medical education, research opportunities and innovation.
“Billings Clinic and Logan Health have a long history of serving our communities’ health needs,” said Craig Lambrecht, MD, Logan Health President and CEO in a press release. “We are thrilled about our shared vision to create something transformative. We are looking forward to having conversations with our teams and communities as we focus efforts on delivering outstanding care for years to come.”
A definitive agreement for the new, Montana-based organization is expected this spring with a goal to have all details and approvals finalized as early as this summer.
Miles City is currently home to one of the Billings Clinic locations.