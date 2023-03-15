After experiencing success from community events, the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority is looking to host more events in communities throughout Montana this year with an emphasis on what they call “pint nights” at local breweries in those communities.
The BSPRA is working to reestablish safe, reliable and sustainable passenger rail service across southern Montana.
Custer County is one of the participating counties.
In the meeting of the BSPRA Board of Directors on Wednesday, citizen volunteer Dan Bucks and board member Elena Gagliano presented the organizations accomplishments through hosting community events, as well as how it can continue growing through such events this year.
“Those (special events) are festivals, rodeos, fairs, etc.,” Bucks said. “We learned last year how to get started on this.”
He noted that a kit was established to include signage and other BSPRA-branded content to use at special events, which he also hopes to expand the kit and include electronic tablets to use for better record keeping.
Bucks believes the special community events are important to help grow the membership and support of the BSPRA.
“One of the purposes of the events, besides general public awareness, is to grow our mailing list for the authority,” Bucks said.
Likewise, Gagliano noted the two pint nights that were put on over the last four months were incredibly successful, and she believes doing more of them will only help the BSPRA continue to grow.
“All I can say is the pint nights are important, just like all of the functions in the counties are important,” she said.
Between the two pint nights, those hosting, including Gagliano, are already learning how to make the events much more impactful to those in attendance.
“(At) each one, we learn something,” Gagliano said. “I’ve learned something and we’ve got to keep these simple. People are there to socialize, to have a brew ... meet up with people and so we want to have a presence there, but we don’t want to binge while we are there.”
She urged the other members of the BSPRA Board to get more involved with the people of their own counties, as well as know somewhat the goings on of other communities by corresponding with other board members.
“It’s important that the directors get more involved,” Gagliano noted. “We have to know what’s going on in their counties and they have to know how to conduct a pint night or any kind of function.”
Citizen volunteer Kim Whittemore encouraged every member of the BSPRA Board to reach out about ideas for events they may have and how the remainder of the board and its citizen volunteers can support them in that to increase awareness and participation in the organization.
“We will consider any event and we will be there to support you,” she noted. “The pint nights are fantastic ways for us to create awareness and camaraderie and in a very relaxed environment.”
“We just wanted to give you a preview and we continue to learn and we’ll enhance the tools that you will have available,” Bucks said.
The next meeting of the BSPRA Board of Directors will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 11 a.m.